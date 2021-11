CHICAGO (CBS) — It certainly hurts to fill up your gas tank right now – but everything is going up, not just gas prices. CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov got to the bottom line Tuesday night. Gas prices are now at a seven-year high. It was $4.17 Tuesday night at a gas station in River North. But again, experts said gasoline won’t be the only commodity costing more for a while. Life in general is going to be more expensive. Even the Dollar Tree won’t even be selling things for just $1 anymore. The company announced many items will now cost $1.25. If you...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO