David Bowie Film Coming from Director Brett Morgen

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrett Morgen, director of immersive, collage-like documentaries including Kurt Cobain: Montage of Heck and Jane, is working on a movie about David Bowie based on thousands of hours of unseen concert footage of the late musician. While a lot of information about the project remains under wraps (no titles...

Rolling Stone

‘Montage of Heck’ Director Reportedly at Work on David Bowie ‘Cinematic Experience’

Kurt Cobain: Montage of Heck director Brett Morgen will reportedly set his documentary skills on another music icon: David Bowie. Variety reports that Morgen has spent the past four years combing through thousands of hours of rare performance footage for the project, which a source described as “neither documentary nor biography, but an immersive cinematic experience.” Bowie’s longtime producer Tony Visconti is among the many collaborators reportedly taking part in the project, with Visconti serving as music producer. Bowie’s estate — which has long disallowed an authorized Bowie biopic — also provided their “support and cooperation” to Morgen’s project. While no other details...
Stereogum

David Bowie Documentary In The Works From Kurt Cobain: Montage Of Heck Director

A new David Bowie documentary is in the works. Per Variety, director Brett Morgen — who made the Kirt Cobain: Montage Of Heck doc back in 2015 — is in the final stages of a similarly impressionistic film about Bowie. Morgen has apparently been at work on the film for four years. A source told Variety that the movie is “neither documentary nor biography, but an immersive cinematic experience built, in part, upon thousands of hours of never before seen material.” That footage seems to include at least some previously uncirculated live concert footage.
IndieWire

David Bowie Getting ‘Immersive’ Doc Made from Thousands of Hours of Rare Footage

A top-secret David Bowie project will soon see the light of day from the mind of Brett Morgen, the director behind “Kurt Cobain: Montage of Heck,” “Jane,” and “The Kid Stays in the Picture.” Per Variety, the hybrid film is based on thousands of hours of rarely seen concert and performance footage of Ziggy, who died from liver cancer in January 2016. Sources told the publication that Morgen has been working on the Bowie film — which has yet to announce a title — for the past four years. A source also said the film is “neither documentary nor biography, but...
darkhorizons.com

Secret David Bowie Doco On The Way

Brett Morgen, the filmmaker behind acclaimed docufilms like “Kurt Cobain: Montage of Heck” and the Bob Evans-centered “The Kid Stays in the Picture,” is reportedly finalising a secret David Bowie project. Morgen has reportedly been at work on the Bowie film for the last four years with a project described...
audacy.com

A David Bowie film featuring hours of unseen footage in the works

Ever since David Bowie passed away in 2016 fans have been begging for any content related to the iconic singer. Now, a new movie about Bowie is in the works that will give fans a never-before-seen look at the artist. Director Brett Morgen, who previously directed the Kurt Cobain documentary...
Jacksonville Journal Courier

What Can We Expect From a Forthcoming David Bowie Documentary?

The long career of David Bowie includes a number of high points, both on record and on the screen. And a forthcoming documentary might well see those two strains of his life converge, albeit posthumously. Writing at Ultimate Classic Rock, Jen Austin has details on an untitled project that’s attracting some pre-release buzz. Why? Director Brett Morgen has had access to a host of previously-unreleased footage of Bowie — and he’s been working on this project for the last four years.
AceShowbiz

David Bowie Documentary in the Works

A movie about the life and legacy of the 'Blackstar' musician is in development with the director who previously helmed 'Kurt Cobain: Montage of Heck'. AceShowbiz - An immersive David Bowie film is on the way from the director of "Kurt Cobain: Montage of Heck". Brett Morgen is helming the...
98.3 The Snake

New David Bowie Film Has the Blessing of His Family

A yet-untitled David Bowie film is reportedly on the way, with the approval of the late rocker's family. Though no official release date has been announced, sources speaking to Variety noted that the Sundance Film Festival may host the movie's premiere, given its close proximity to the sixth anniversary of of Bowie's death on Jan. 10.
101.5 WPDH

David Bowie’s Stunning Hudson Valley Home Has the Ability to Heal

A house in the Hudson Valley is said to be filled with the magical healing power of a Rock and Roll icon. They say home is where the heart is. If that's true, the power of love is certainly evident in a quiet house, hidden in Ulster County. The former retreat of David Bowie was the focus of a recent interview with the musician's widow. After 24 years of marriage, Iman found herself pained to have to visit the couple's retreat near Woodstock. The home was where Bowie recorded his final album, and where he and his wife spent their most intimate moments together.
themusicuniverse.com

‘Licorice Pizza’ soundtrack features The Doors, David Bowie, others

Republic Records announces the release of the Licorice Pizza Original Motion Picture Soundtrack digitally on November 26th followed by CD and a limited edition first-edition pressing LP on December 10th. A special red vinyl will be available at indie record stores. The 20 track album features songs by David Bowie,...
ABC News

Iman unveils new fragrance inspired by her love for David Bowie

Iman has unveiled her first fragrance inspired by her love for David Bowie. The supermodel and activist posted a stunning photo on Instagram of herself holding the new Love Memoir eau de parfum along with the caption, "My love memoir lives because I live." Launched on HSN, the latest fragrance...
TODAY.com

Iman: David Bowie was ‘truly the love of my life’

Supermodel, philanthropist and entrepreneur Iman joins TODAY to talk about her relationship with her late husband, David Bowie, and the new fragrance she is releasing in his honor. During the pandemic, she says, “grief knocked on the door and became a companion.” She says Bowie was “truly the love of my life … I’m just waiting until I meet him again.”Nov. 17, 2021.
Harper's Bazaar

Iman launches debut fragrance Love Memoir, a tribute to David Bowie

Supermodel and philanthropist Iman has launched her first ever fragrance, an ode to her late husband David Bowie, and their fairytale partnership. Called Love Memoir, the pandemic project pays tribute to their marriage of 24 years both in its concept and composition. The notes celebrate Iman's memories with Bowie, from...
thenerdstash.com

Iman And David Bowie: Iman Creates Perfume Surrounding Couple’s Love

Iman and David Bowie remained together until Bowie’s death. Iman launches a new perfume brand, Love Memoir, to celebrate this relationship. Her love for Bowie may be true, but her strategy to sell a product is excellent. Iman is coming out with a new perfume Love Memoir. For Iman, Love Memoir is more than a perfume, it’s a souvenir of love. But is it really? Or is it just a brand strategy? A way to promote her product? Who knows……
arcamax.com

Iman won't remarry after David Bowie's death

Iman will never remarry after David Bowie's death. The 66-year-old model - who was married to the 'Space Oddity' legend from 1992 until his death in 2016 - insisted she "still" feels like she's married to the late musician. Recalling a conversation with her daughter Alexandra 'Lexi' Jones, now 21,...
Vanity Fair

Iman on Life With David Bowie and Her Tribute to Love in Perfume Form

All products featured on Vanity Fair are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Iman, like so many with a second home outside New York City, suddenly found herself upstate during the onset of the pandemic—a temporary escape into rural living that stretched on for months. The march of time was hard to ignore. “It’s a very special property because it really has these beautiful mountain views, and the sun sets every day behind those mountains,” Iman explains in a phone call from the house that she and her late husband, David Bowie, built together some eight years ago. In a way, the landscape reminds her of Tuscany, where the couple married in 1992: the supermodel bride in Hervé Léger, the rock star in Thierry Mugler. (Teddy Antolin, the hairdresser who played matchmaker for the pair years earlier, styled her cascade of curls.) But following Bowie’s death from cancer in 2016—a devastating loss the world over, but especially at home—Iman found the upstate place to be heavy with memory.
kdal610.com

Warner Music in talks to buy David Bowie’s songwriting catalog – FT

(Reuters) – Warner Music Group is in talks with David Bowie’s estate to acquire the late music icon’s songwriting catalog, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday. The company is raising $535 million in debt to support the potential acquisition, the report added, citing people familiar with the matter. Warner Music,...
