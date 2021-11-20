ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Britney Spears calls out Christina Aguilera for 'refusing to speak' about end of conservatorship

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBritney Spears has slammed Christina Aguilera for "refusing to speak" about the end of her conservatorship in an interview this week. The 'Beautiful' hitmaker - who was pitted against her fellow 'Mickey Mouse Club' star for years - was asked by a reporter on the red carpet at the 2021 Latin...

