AC Milan are confident that they will soon reach an agreement with Rafael Leao over the extension of his contract, according to a report. Leao joined Milan from Lille back in the summer of 2019 and although he showed more than brief glimpses of his ability during the first two seasons of his Rossoneri career, the consensus heading into his third campaign at the club was that he needed to take a step forward from a consistency standpoint. He has certainly done that, scoring five goals in all competitions this season and becoming more decisive within games.

SOCCER ・ 2 DAYS AGO