AC Milan boss Stefano Pioli currently has an idea in mind about who will start up front in Wednesday night’s game against Atletico Madrid, a report claims. The Rossoneri will face Diego Simeone’s Atletico with both teams desperately needed a win. The LaLiga champions will be hoping to secure three points and move into a commanding position ahead of the final round of group stage action with Porto facing the daunting trip to Anfield to face Liverpool, while a win and by a margin of over one goal is pretty much the only way Milan can stay alive in the competition.

SOCCER ・ 4 DAYS AGO