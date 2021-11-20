Let’s Talk About Marvel Zombies

It doesn’t feel like a lot of people are on the fence when it comes to Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, since like it or not, Phase 4 is in full swing and people want to accept new heroes into the MCU. But with that in mind, it’s still easy enough to be practical when looking at this movie and finding flaws here and there that are pretty common in a lot of MCU movies. Of course, if you don’t know the story of Shang-Chi it’s very likely that you won’t know enough about him to say whether or not the movie is that accurate. The downside of introducing a character like this into the MCU is the fact that a lot of people DON’T know him, which means getting used to an entirely new character and trying to invest in him in a way that’s a little difficult at times. But the truth is that the action and the story are actually kind of geared toward letting people get to know who Shang-Chi is, even if the cut scenes have to come and go so quickly that we get the gist that his father is an ancient warlord that came upon the ten rings, formed the Ten Rings, gained immortality, met his wife and married and had kids while changing his ways, and then went back to being a criminal when his wife died.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO