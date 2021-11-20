Let’s Talk About Marvel Zombies

It could be a lot of worrying over nothing, but there have been stories that have been Disneyfied already that would lend this argument a bit more force considering that Disney has been on a family-friendly kick for a very long time, despite trying to dull down their own trauma-inducing storylines. After the merger with Fox, during which Disney took on a slew of properties and franchises that had been around for a while, a lot of fans started wondering what would happen and how things would change with the Mouse House now calling the shots. So far there’s been no set resolution stating that the Alien or Predator franchises, both of which Disney now controls, will be left alone and developed as usual, or if they’ll have their edges ground down and their stories irrevocably changed. Again, it does sound as though it might be a bit of paranoia and worry over nothing that serious, but when it comes to entertainment there are a lot of people that take certain franchises a little more serious than others, and for decades now the Alien and Predator franchises have been favorites among many fans.
