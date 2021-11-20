Too much water is being wasted

At a time when bubble-wrapped packages seem to be the norm, a Makati-based wellness bulk and multichannel store dares to make a difference by going fully plastic-free. Offering a package-free wellness store of natural and sustainable living essentials, Humble Market owner Roanna Medina said that it was her battle with Hashimoto’s disease, a thyroid condition that disrupts the production of hormones and causes slow metabolism, that prompted her to totally do away with plastic products and prioritize her health over “convenience”.
