Leicester, MA

Leicester City vs. Chelsea: Live stream, start time, TV, how to watch English Premier League 2021

By Brian Robb
MassLive.com
MassLive.com
 5 days ago
Chelsea will look to improve on their league-leading Premier League record on Saturday in a matchup with Leicester City. Chelsea has thrived out of the gate with an 8-2-1 record, topping the EPL standings with 26 points, including wins in four of their last five games. Timo Werner also has a...

