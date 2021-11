The 3-6 Philadelphia Eagles head west to Denver this Sunday to take on the resurgent 5-4 Denver Broncos, a team that suddenly finds itself right in the thick of a crowded AFC playoff hunt. The Broncos are coming off what was both a stunning and dominant victory over the Cowboys last Sunday, but they should be wary of a Philadelphia bunch that has seen all three of its wins come on the road this season.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO