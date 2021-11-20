ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

D.C.-area forecast: Chilly air wins out into early week despite some milder moments

By Ian Livingston
Washington Post
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. 5/10: Much less wind than yesterday. Still a bit chilly for my seasonal taste. Today: Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs: Upper 40s to lower 50s. Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows: 30s. Tomorrow: Mostly...

www.washingtonpost.com

CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Cold Front To Make For Cold And Breezy Thanksgiving Day

CHICAGO (CBS) — A cold front will cross the area in the overnight, setting us up for a cold and breezy Thanksgiving Day. (Credit: CBS 2) Patchy areas of rain will move off to the east by sunrise Thursday, but a few sprinkles or flurries will be possible through the morning hours. High temperatures on Thanksgiving will be recorded in the morning, so expect an afternoon with temperatures in the 30s and wind chills in the 20s. (Credit: CBS 2) Thursday night will be very cold with lows in the upper teens and low 20s. Wind chills on Friday morning could be in the single digits at times. (Credit: CBS 2) A rain and snow mix is possible on Saturday afternoon and evening. Highs this weekend will be in the upper 30s and low 40s. (Credit: CBS 2) TONIGHT: Patchy areas of rain. Low 40. THURSDAY: A sprinkle or flurry in the morning, then falling temperatures. High 40. FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. High 34.
CHICAGO, IL
Washington Post

D.C.-area forecast: A mild Thanksgiving Day but cold air returns Friday

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. 8/10: So many things to be thankful for, a mild day is just one more!. Today: Slowly decreasing clouds, minimal breeze. Highs: 54-58 Tonight: Increasing clouds, showers possible late. Lows: 37-43 Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, gusty...
ENVIRONMENT
KOMU

Forecast: Expect a chilly, sunny Thanksgiving

A cold front will do two things for us overnight into Thursday. 1. Rain will move through, exiting by 4am for central Missouri. Areas north of I-70 will see less than a quarter-inch while areas south of I-70 will have a chance for light to moderate rainfall, with totals up to 0.50" possible.
ENVIRONMENT
WCPO

Chilly air for Thanksgiving night

Rain activity is slowly fading from west to east but some lingering isolated showers will continue through sunset. By 6 p.m., the only rain left on the radar will be in very eastern locations like Adams and Mason County. The temperature won't budge today. We'll hover around the mid 40s all day long.
ENVIRONMENT
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Facebook
kq2.com

KQ2 Forecast: A chilly Thanksgiving ahead

Temperatures are on the cold side this morning with wind chills will be in the upper teens and lower 20s. Temperatures will struggle to warm up today thanks to our cold front. Highs will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s this afternoon under most sunny skies. Temperatures will...
ENVIRONMENT
1011now.com

Thanksgiving Forecast: Chilly for some, but not for all

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After a cold start to the holiday across Nebraska part of the state will remain chilly through the day, but another part is going to have above average high temperatures this afternoon. Friday looks to be warmer across the entire area. There could be some precipitation this weekend.
LINCOLN, NE
KSN.com

Storm Track 3 Forecast: Chilly changes for Thanksgiving, warmer air quickly returns

Thanks to yesterday’s cold front, we have some rather chilly temperatures to start the Thanksgiving holiday. Most of the state is in the teens, 20s and 30s with strong winds out of the north. This is allowing our wind chills to drop almost 10 degrees in spots. As you head out this morning, make sure you have plenty of layers, including some face protection from that wind.
WICHITA, KS
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: A Good Thanksgiving Forecast, Followed By A Cold Front

Hi Everyone! Today will not be the warmest or sunniest of Thanksgiving Days ever, but it will be a good one. The high temperature in the mid-to-upper 50s is close to average. Noting extreme about today. Tomorrow is a different story. We’ve been discussing a cold front sliding in, and by, all week. We can now time it out for you as an overnight event. Rain, which earlier in the week looked light and scattered, is now more area wide, and slightly heavier. The amount should be about a quarter of an inch. No change in the windy and colder air behind...
MARYLAND STATE
cbs3duluth.com

Chilly Friday gives way to some snow Saturday

DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - This evening and tonight: The rest of this evening, we are cool as temperatures fall back from the 20s back into the teens. We’ll see the mostly sunny skies overhead through the rest of the evening as well. As we head towards tonight, we see the clouds increasing through the night, moving into the region from west to east.
DULUTH, MN
The Independent

UK weather: Snow forecast and ‘flying debris likely’ as Storm Arwen brings 75mph winds

Swathes of Britain are set to be battered by gales this weekend as Storm Arwen brings winds of up to 75mph.The Met Office has issued weather warnings covering most of the UK for Saturday, with coastal areas hit hardest.Forecasters say high winds may cause some travel disruption and damage in the worst affected areas.An amber alert issued for northeast Scotland and northeast England says “flying debris is likely and could lead to injuries or danger to life”.Longer journey times in those areas are “likely”, with rail, air and ferry services potentially disrupted, the Met Office said. A yellow warning...
ENVIRONMENT

