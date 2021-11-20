ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shiba Inu Price Analysis: SHIB/USD set to break above the intraday highs of $0.000051

Cover picture for the articleShiba Inu price analysis is bullish today. SHIB/USD is currently at $0.000049. Lower high currently established. Today’s Shiba Inu price analysis is bulish, as we anticipate another highly bullish day of trading for Shiba Inu has recorded a 2% price surge in the last 24 hours and is currently at $0.000049....

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usd#Intraday#Shiba Inu Price Analysis#Shib Usd
