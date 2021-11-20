ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football Frenzy: Teams aim to clinch state finals spot

By Rachel Van Gilder
WOOD TV8
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09z43X_0d2driMb00

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The high school football teams that won Saturday are headed to Ford Field.

In the Football Frenzy state semifinals, our crews were out to bring you the highlights of these games:

  • DeWitt beat St. Joseph 43-7
  • Unity Christian beat Edwardsburg 58-8
  • Grand Rapids Catholic Central beat Frankenmuth 35-0
  • Lawton beat Jackson Lumen Christi 21-20
  • Powers North Central beat Colon 63-0

Winners advance to the state finals at Ford Field in Detroit next week.

In the college ranks, Grand Valley State University beat Lindenwood in a Division 2 playoff 20-3.

