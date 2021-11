Rosabri Mejia came across the latest example of a truck driver disobeying the "CARS ONLY" signs on your finer Storrow Drive entrances and so getting caught by a bridge, in this case, the Longfellow. Judges give this storrowing low marks, because while the driver wedged himself in well enough to back up traffic, he did not majorly sardine-can his roof or spill any of his load on the road.

BOSTON, MA ・ 8 DAYS AGO