The Dogecoin price analysis is slightly bullish. Next, resistance is found at $0.225. Support is present at $0.203. Dogecoin started to recover following the Bitcoin lead, but DOGE is finding it hard as the overall price trend line is downwards from 29th October. According to the Dogecoin price analysis, the coin’s price is present at the exact closing levels of the 2nd October, and the 22nd November resistance zones, which is why the coin’s price oscillation is low and the market sentiment is mixed.

