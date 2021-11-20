Hopeful Thinking: Remember, we are on indigenous land

A recent report released by the United Nations revealed that 74% of speaking time at the U.N. climate talk negotiations is taken up by men. Yet women are disproportionately affected by the impacts of climate change and targeted when defending the environment. As COP26, the U.N. climate summit in Glasgow, wraps up this week, it is clear that the voices of those most impacted by climate change—especially Indigenous communities—are often ignored or silenced. Reporting from COP26, Vogue spoke with four Indigenous activists fighting for climate justice. Their demands to keep fossil fuels in the ground, for Indigenous sovereignty, and for an equitable transition to renewable energy are essential to human rights, and to keep the rising temperatures from exceeding 1.5 degrees Celsius. If the planet warms even half a degree more, it would be a death sentence for frontline communities.

