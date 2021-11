Monero price analysis is bullish today. The price has flared past the $240 psychological mark. Cryptocurrency reclaimed supported at $241.7. The Monero price analysis is in favor of bulls as the bullish momentum is intensifying with time. Today the XMR/USD pair has crossed the $240 psychological mark. The cryptocurrency started recovering yesterday when bulls took the lead in their hands after going through severe loss just a day before. The bullish momentum is strong enough and has recovered a major chunk of the price. However, the overall price trend line is now towards the downside since 10th November, as the coin has been marking lower highs continuously since then.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO