Glenn O. Crum, 89, of Haysville, passed away at home with his family at his side on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. Glenn was born on Nov. 5, 1932, to Myles and Eunice Crum of Wichita, the youngest of four boys. Raised by his amazing mother, he graduated from Wichita North High School in 1950.Christian, husband, dad, grandpa, coach, teacher, mayor, board member, friend, volunteer. No matter what name you called him, Glenn was one of the greatest people God has ever given to this world and he made all...

HAYSVILLE, KS ・ 4 HOURS AGO