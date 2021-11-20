ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Evaluation of an EZH2 inhibitor in patient-derived orthotopic xenograft models of pediatric brain tumors alone and in combination with chemo- and radiation therapies

By Lin Qi
Nature.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrain tumors are the leading cause of cancer-related death in children. Tazemetostat is an FDA-approved enhancer of zeste homolog (EZH2) inhibitor. To determine its role in difficult-to-treat pediatric brain tumors, we examined EZH2 levels in a panel of 22 PDOX models and confirmed EZH2 mRNA over-expression in 9 GBM (34.6"‰Â±"‰12.7-fold) and...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Interrogation of the microenvironmental landscape in spinal ependymomas reveals dual functions of tumor-associated macrophages

Spinal ependymomas are the most common spinal cord tumors in adults, but their intratumoral cellular heterogeneity has been less studied, and how spinal microglia are involved in tumor progression is still unknown. Here, our single-cell RNA-sequencing analyses of three spinal ependymoma subtypes dissect the microenvironmental landscape of spinal ependymomas and reveal tumor-associated macrophage (TAM) subsets with distinct functional phenotypes. CCL2+ TAMs are related to the immune response and exhibit a high capacity for apoptosis, while CD44+ TAMs are associated with tumor angiogenesis. By combining these results with those of single-cell ATAC-sequencing data analysis, we reveal that TEAD1 and EGR3 play roles in regulating the functional diversity of TAMs. We further identify diverse characteristics of both malignant cells and TAMs that might underlie the different malignant degrees of each subtype. Finally, assessment of cell-cell interactions reveal that stromal cells act as extracellular factors that mediate TAM diversity. Overall, our results reveal dual functions of TAMs in tumor progression, providing valuable insights for TAM-targeting immunotherapy.
CANCER
Nature.com

Impact of dose reduction and iterative model reconstruction on multi-detector CT imaging of the brain in patients with suspected ischemic stroke

Non-contrast cerebral computed tomography (CT) is frequently performed as a first-line diagnosticÂ approachÂ in patients with suspected ischemic stroke. The purpose of this study was to evaluate the performance of hybrid and model-based iterative image reconstruction for standard-dose (SD) and low-dose (LD) non-contrast cerebral imaging by multi-detector CT (MDCT). We retrospectively analyzed 131 patientsÂ with suspected ischemic stroke (mean age: 74.2"‰Â±"‰14.3Â years, 67 females) who underwent initial MDCT with a SDÂ protocol (300 mAs) as well as follow-up MDCT after a maximum of 10Â days with a LD protocol (200 mAs). Ischemic demarcation was detected in 26 patients for initial and in 64 patients for follow-up imaging, with diffusion-weighted magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) confirming ischemia in all of those patients. The non-contrast cerebral MDCT images were reconstructed using hybrid (Philips "iDose4") and model-based iterative (Philips "IMR3") reconstruction algorithms. Two readers assessed overall image quality, anatomic detail, differentiation of gray matter (GM)/white matter (WM), and conspicuity of ischemic demarcation, if any. Quantitative assessment included signal-to-noise ratio (SNR) and contrast-to-noise ratio (CNR) calculations for WM, GM, and demarcated areas. Ischemic demarcation was detected in all MDCT images of affected patientsÂ by both readers, irrespective of the reconstruction method used. For LD imaging, anatomic detail and GM/WM differentiation was significantly better when using the model-based iterative compared toÂ the hybrid reconstruction method. Furthermore, CNR of GM/WM as well as the SNR of WM and GM of healthy brain tissue were significantly higher for LD images with model-based iterative reconstruction when compared to SD or LD images reconstructed with the hybrid algorithm. For patients with ischemic demarcation, there was a significant difference between images using hybrid versus model-based iterative reconstruction for CNR of ischemic/contralateral unaffected areas (meanÂ Â±Â standard deviation:Â SD_IMR: 4.4"‰Â±"‰3.1, SD_iDose: 3.5"‰Â±"‰2.3, P"‰<"‰0.0001; LD_IMR: 4.6"‰Â±"‰2.9, LD_iDose: 3.2"‰Â±"‰2.1, P"‰<"‰0.0001). Â In conclusion,Â model-based iterative reconstruction provides higher CNR and SNR without significant loss of image quality for non-enhanced cerebral MDCT.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brain Tumors#Cancer Research#Breast Cancer#Brain Research#Fda#Zeste#Pdox#Gbm
Nature.com

Radiation therapy enhances immunotherapy response in microsatellite stable colorectal and pancreatic adenocarcinoma in a phase II trial

Overcoming intrinsic resistance to immune checkpoint blockade for microsatellite stable (MSS) colorectal cancer (CRC) and pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC) remains challenging. We conducted a single-arm, non-randomized, phase II trial (NCT03104439) combining radiation, ipilimumab and nivolumab to treat patients with metastatic MSS CRC (n"‰="‰40) and PDAC (n"‰="‰25) with an Eastern Cooperative Oncology Group (ECOG) performance status of 0 or 1. The primary endpoint was disease control rate (DCR) by intention to treat. DCRs were 25% for CRC (ten of 40; 95% confidence interval (CI), 13"“41%) and 20% for PDAC (five of 25; 95% CI, 7"“41%). In the per-protocol analysis, defined as receipt of radiation, DCR was 37% (ten of 27; 95% CI, 19"“58%) in CRC and 29% (five of 17; 95% CI, 10"“56%) in PDAC. Pretreatment biopsies revealed low tumor mutational burden for all samples but higher numbers of natural killer (NK) cells and expression of the HERVK repeat RNA in patients with disease control. This study provides proof of concept of combining radiation with immune checkpoint blockade in immunotherapy-resistant cancers.
CANCER
Nature.com

Cholinesterase inhibitors for gait, balance, and fall in Parkinson disease: a meta-analysis

Gait disturbance and imbalance are the major symptoms of Parkinson disease (PD), with fall being the most undesirable consequence. However, few effective evidence-based treatments are available for alleviating these symptoms and preventing falls. Cholinesterase inhibitors (ChEIs) are a well-established treatment for PD dementia with possible impacts on gait, balance, and fall reduction. The present study involved a meta-analysis of randomized controlled trials (RCTs) to investigate the effects of ChEIs on gait, balance, and fall in patients with PD. We searched for studies using the PubMed, Embase, and Web of Science databases. The major outcomes were effects on gait parameters, balance, and fall. This study was registered with PROSPERO (CRD42021254733). Five RCTs were included in the present meta-analysis. ChEIs did not significantly increase gait speed in PD patients (mean difference [MD]: 0.03"‰m/s, 95% confidence interval [CI]: âˆ’0.02 to 0.07, p"‰="‰0.29). However, ChEI treatment significantly decreased step or stride variability during the single task (standard MD: âˆ’0.43, 95% CI"‰="‰âˆ’0.79 to âˆ’0.06, p"‰="‰0.02). Regarding fall and balance, trending but nonsignificant beneficial effects were observed with ChEI treatment. In conclusion, although ChEI treatment did not significantly improve gait speed and reduce fall, it can significantly reduce step or stride variability. Considering that gait disorder is a challenging issue in patients with PD and that ChEIs are generally tolerable, the present meta-analysis may provide more evidence for the benefit of ChEIs on PD gait disturbance as an alternative treatment consideration.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Targeted drug combination shows unprecedented activity in some highly aggressive brain tumors

A combination of two targeted cancer drugs showed unprecedented, "clinically meaningful" activity in patients with highly malignant brain tumors that carried a rare genetic mutation, according to a clinical trial report by investigators from Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. The drug combination, which blocked an overactive cell-growth signaling pathway, shrank tumors by...
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
NewsBreak
Tumors
Nature.com

Genes and regulatory mechanisms associated with experimentally-induced bovine respiratory disease identified using supervised machine learning methodology

Bovine respiratory disease (BRD) is a multifactorial disease involving complex host immune interactions shaped by pathogenic agents and environmental factors. Advancements in RNA sequencing and associated analytical methods are improving our understanding of host response related to BRD pathophysiology. Supervised machine learning (ML) approaches present one such method for analyzing new and previously published transcriptome data to identify novel disease-associated genes and mechanisms. Our objective was to apply ML models to lung and immunological tissue datasets acquired from previous clinical BRD experiments to identify genes that classify disease with high accuracy. Raw mRNA sequencing reads from 151 bovine datasets (n"‰="‰123 BRD, n"‰="‰28 control) were downloaded from NCBI-GEO. Quality filtered reads were assembled in a HISAT2/Stringtie2 pipeline. Raw gene counts for ML analysis were normalized, transformed, and analyzed with MLSeq, utilizing six ML models. Cross-validation parameters (fivefold, repeated 10 times) were applied to 70% of the compiled datasets for ML model training and parameter tuning; optimized ML models were tested with the remaining 30%. Downstream analysis of significant genes identified by the top ML models, based on classification accuracy for each etiological association, was performed within WebGestalt and Reactome (FDR"‰â‰¤"‰0.05). Nearest shrunken centroid and Poisson linear discriminant analysis with power transformation models identified 154 and 195 significant genes for IBR and BRSV, respectively; from these genes, the two ML models discriminated IBR and BRSV with 100% accuracy compared to sham controls. Significant genes classified by the top ML models in IBR (154) and BRSV (195), but not BVDV (74), were related to type I interferon production and IL-8 secretion, specifically in lymphoid tissue and not homogenized lung tissue. Genes identified in Mannheimia haemolytica infections (97) were involved in activating classical and alternative pathways of complement. Novel findings, including expression of genes related to reduced mitochondrial oxygenation and ATP synthesis in consolidated lung tissue, were discovered. Genes identified in each analysis represent distinct genomic events relevant to understanding and predicting clinical BRD. Our analysis demonstrates the utility of ML with published datasets for discovering functional information to support the prediction and understanding of clinical BRD.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Single-cell analysis identifies dynamic gene expression networks that govern B cell development and transformation

Integration of external signals and B-lymphoid transcription factor activities organise B cell lineage commitment through alternating cycles of proliferation and differentiation, producing a diverse repertoire of mature B cells. We use single-cell transcriptomics/proteomics to identify differentially expressed gene networks across B cell development and correlate these networks with subtypes of B cell leukemia. Here we show unique transcriptional signatures that refine the pre-B cell expansion stages into pre-BCR-dependent and pre-BCR-independent proliferative phases. These changes correlate with reciprocal changes in expression of the transcription factor EBF1 and the RNA binding protein YBX3, that are defining features of the pre-BCR-dependent stage. Using pseudotime analysis, we further characterize the expression kinetics of different biological modalities across B cell development, including transcription factors, cytokines, chemokines, and their associated receptors. Our findings demonstrate the underlying heterogeneity of developing B cells and characterise developmental nodes linked to B cell transformation.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Pharmacologically controlling protein-protein interactions through epichaperomes for therapeutic vulnerability in cancer

Cancer cell plasticity due to the dynamic architecture of interactome networks provides a vexing outlet for therapy evasion. Here, through chemical biology approaches for systems level exploration of protein connectivity changes applied to pancreatic cancer cell lines, patient biospecimens, and cell- and patient-derived xenografts in mice, we demonstrate interactomes can be re-engineered for vulnerability. By manipulating epichaperomes pharmacologically, we control and anticipate how thousands of proteins interact in real-time within tumours. Further, we can essentially force tumours into interactome hyperconnectivity and maximal protein-protein interaction capacity, a state whereby no rebound pathways can be deployed and where alternative signalling is supressed. This approach therefore primes interactomes to enhance vulnerability and improve treatment efficacy, enabling therapeutics with traditionally poor performance to become highly efficacious. These findings provide proof-of-principle for a paradigm to overcome drug resistance through pharmacologic manipulation of proteome-wide protein-protein interaction networks.
CANCER
Nature.com

Hematopoiesis under telomere attrition at the single-cell resolution

The molecular mechanisms that drive hematopoietic stem cell functional decline under conditions of telomere shortening are not completely understood. In light of recent advances in single-cell technologies, we sought to redefine the transcriptional and epigenetic landscape of mouse and human hematopoietic stem cells under telomere attrition, as induced by pathogenic germline variants in telomerase complex genes. Here, we show that telomere attrition maintains hematopoietic stem cells under persistent metabolic activation and differentiation towards the megakaryocytic lineage through the cell-intrinsic upregulation of the innate immune signaling response, which directly compromises hematopoietic stem cells' self-renewal capabilities and eventually leads to their exhaustion. Mechanistically, we demonstrate that targeting members of the Ifi20x/IFI16 family of cytosolic DNA sensors using the oligodeoxynucleotide A151, which comprises four repeats of the TTAGGG motif of the telomeric DNA, overcomes interferon signaling activation in telomere-dysfunctional hematopoietic stem cells and these cells' skewed differentiation towards the megakaryocytic lineage. This study challenges the historical hypothesis that telomere attrition limits the proliferative potential of hematopoietic stem cells by inducing apoptosis, autophagy, or senescence, and suggests that targeting IFI16 signaling axis might prevent hematopoietic stem cell functional decline in conditions affecting telomere maintenance.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Two novel human anti-CD25 antibodies with antitumor activity inversely related to their affinity and in vitro activity

High tumor regulatory T (Treg) cell infiltration is associated with poor prognosis of many cancers. CD25 is highly expressed on tumor Treg cells and is a potential target for Treg deletion. Previously characterized anti-CD25 antibodies appear to have limited efficacy in tumor inhibition. Here we identified two human anti-CD25 antibodies, BA9 and BT942, which did not prevent the activation of IL-2R signaling pathway by IL-2. BT942 had weaker binding and cytotoxic activity to human CD25-expressing cell lines than BA9. But both demonstrated significant tumor growth inhibition in early and late-stage animal cancer models. BT942 resulted in a higher expansion of CD8+ T cells and CD4+ T cells in tumor microenvironment in mouse MC38 model compared to BA9. BT942 also demonstrated significant higher tumor growth inhibition and higher expansion of CD8+ T cells and CD4+ T cells in combination with an anti-PD1 antibody. Pharmacokinetic study of BT942 in cynomolgus monkeys demonstrated a half-life of 206.97"‰Â±"‰19.03Â h. Structural analysis by cryo-EM revealed that BT942 recognizes an epitope on opposite side of the CD25-IL-2 binding site, consistent with no IL-2 signaling blockade in vitro. BT942 appears to be an excellent candidate for cancer immunotherapy.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Mechanism of quercetin therapeutic targets for Alzheimer disease and type 2 diabetes mellitus

Quercetin has demonstrated antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, hypoglycemic, and hypolipidemic activities, suggesting therapeutic potential against type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM) and Alzheimer's disease (AD). In this study, potential molecular targets of quercetin were first identified using the Swiss Target Prediction platform and pathogenic targets of T2DM and AD were identified using online Mendelian inheritance in man (OMIM), DisGeNET, TTD, DrugBank, and GeneCards databases. The 95 targets shared among quercetin, T2DM, and AD were used to establish a protein"“protein interaction (PPI) network, top 25 core genes, and protein functional modules using MCODE. Metascape was then used for gene ontology and kyoto encyclopedia of genes and genomes (KEGG) pathway enrichment analysis. A protein functional module with best score was obtained from the PPI network using CytoHubba, and 6 high-probability quercetin targets (AKT1, JUN, MAPK, TNF, VEGFA, and EGFR) were confirmed by docking simulations. Molecular dynamics simulation was carried out according to the molecular docking results. KEGG pathway enrichment analysis suggested that the major shared mechanisms for T2DM and AD include "AGE-RAGE signaling pathway in diabetic complications," "pathways in cancer," and "MAPK signaling pathway" (the key pathway). We speculate that quercetin may have therapeutic applications in T2DM and AD by targeting MAPK signaling, providing a theoretical foundation for future clinical research.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Liver fibrosis promotes immunity escape but limits the size of liver tumor in a rat orthotopic transplantation model

Liver fibrosis playsÂ a crucial role in promoting tumor immune escape and tumor aggressiveness for liver cancer. However, an interesting phenomenon is that the tumor size of liver cancer patients with liver fibrosis is smaller than that of patients without liver fibrosis. In this study, 16 SD rats were used to establish orthotopic liver tumor transplantation models with Walker-256 cell lines, respectively on the fibrotic liver (n"‰="‰8, LF group) and normal liver (n"‰="‰8, control group). MRI (magnetic resonance imaging) was used to monitor the size of the tumors. All rats were executed at the third week after modeling, and the immunohistochemical staining was used to reflect the changes in the tumor microenvironment. The results showed that, compared to the control group, the PD-L1 (programmed cell death protein receptor-L1) expression was higher, and the neutrophil infiltration increased while the effector (CD8+) T cell infiltration decreased in the LF group. Additionally, the expression of MMP-9 (matrix metalloproteinase-9) of tumor tissue in the LF group increased. Three weeks after modeling, the size of tumors in the LF group was significantly smaller than that in the control group (382.47"‰Â±"‰195.06Â mm3 vs. 1736.21"‰Â±"‰657.25Â mm3, P"‰<"‰0.001). Taken together, we concluded that liver fibrosis facilitated tumor immunity escape but limited the expansion of tumor size.
CANCER
Nature.com

Functional convalescent plasma antibodies and pre-infusion titers shape the early severe COVID-19 immune response

Transfer of convalescent plasma (CP) had been proposed early during the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic as an accessible therapy, yet trial results worldwide have been mixed, potentially due to the heterogeneous nature of CP. Here we perform deep profiling of SARS-CoV-2-specific antibody titer, Fc-receptor binding, and Fc-mediated functional assays in CP units, as well as in plasma from hospitalized COVID-19 patients before and after CP administration. The profiling results show that, although all recipients exhibit expanded SARS-CoV-2-specific humoral immune responses, CP units contain more functional antibodies than recipient plasma. Meanwhile, CP functional profiles influence the evolution of recipient humoral immunity in conjuncture with the recipient's pre-existing SARS-CoV2-specific antibody titers: CP-derived SARS-CoV-2 nucleocapsid-specific antibody functions are associated with muted humoral immune evolution in patients with high titer anti-spike IgG. Our data thus provide insights into the unexpected impact of CP-derived functional anti-spike and anti-nucleocapsid antibodies on the evolution of SARS-CoV-2-specific response following severe infection.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Differential expression of hypoxia-inducible factors related to the invasiveness of epithelial ovarian cancer

Ovarian cancer is the most lethal gynecological cancer, and it is frequently diagnosed at advanced stages, with recurrences after treatments. Treatment failure and resistance are due to hypoxia-inducible factors (HIFs) activated by cancer cells adapt to hypoxia. IGFBP3, which was previously identified as a growth/invasion/metastasis suppressor of ovarian cancer, plays a key role in inhibiting tumor angiogenesis. Although IGFBP3 can effectively downregulate tumor proliferation and vasculogenesis, its effects are only transient. Tumors enter a hypoxic state when they grow large and without blood vessels; then, the tumor cells activate HIFs to regulate cell metabolism, proliferation, and induce vasculogenesis to adapt to hypoxic stress. After IGFBP3 was transiently expressed in highly invasive ovarian cancer cell line and heterotransplant on mice, the xenograft tumors demonstrated a transient growth arrest with de-vascularization, causing tumor cell hypoxia. Tumor re-proliferation was associated with early HIF-1Î± and later HIF-2Î± activations. Both HIF-1Î± and HIF-2Î± were related to IGFBP3 expressions. In the down-expression of IGFBP3 in xenograft tumors and transfectants, HIF-2Î± was the major activated protein. This study suggests that HIF-2Î± presentation is crucial in the switching of epithelial ovarian cancer from dormancy to proliferation states. In highly invasive cells, the cancer hallmarks associated with aggressiveness could be activated to escape from the growth restriction state.
CANCER
Nature.com

A human fetal liver-derived infant MLL-AF4 acute lymphoblastic leukemia model reveals a distinct fetal gene expression program

Although 90% of children with acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) are now cured, the prognosis for infant-ALL remains dismal. Infant-ALL is usually caused by a single genetic hit that arises in utero: an MLL/KMT2A gene rearrangement (MLL-r). This is sufficient to induce a uniquely aggressive and treatment-refractory leukemia compared to older children. The reasons for disparate outcomes in patients of different ages with identical driver mutations are unknown. Using the most common MLL-r in infant-ALL, MLL-AF4, as a disease model, we show that fetal-specific gene expression programs are maintained in MLL-AF4 infant-ALL but not in MLL-AF4 childhood-ALL. We use CRISPR-Cas9 gene editing of primary human fetal liver hematopoietic cells to produce a t(4;11)/MLL-AF4 translocation, which replicates the clinical features of infant-ALL and drives infant-ALL-specific and fetal-specific gene expression programs. These data support the hypothesis that fetal-specific gene expression programs cooperate with MLL-AF4 to initiate and maintain the distinct biology of infant-ALL.
CANCER
Nature.com

Structures of tweety homolog proteins TTYH2 and TTYH3 reveal a Ca-dependent switch from intra- to intermembrane dimerization

Tweety homologs (TTYHs) comprise a conserved family of transmembrane proteins found in eukaryotes with three members (TTYH1-3) in vertebrates. They are widely expressed in mammals including at high levels in the nervous system and have been implicated in cancers and other diseases including epilepsy, chronic pain, and viral infections. TTYHs have been reported to form Ca2+- and cell volume-regulated anion channels structurally distinct from any characterized protein family with potential roles in cell adhesion, migration, and developmental signaling. To provide insight into TTYH family structure and function, we determined cryo-EM structures of Mus musculus TTYH2 and TTYH3 in lipid nanodiscs. TTYH2 and TTYH3 adopt a previously unobserved fold which includes an extended extracellular domain with a partially solvent exposed pocket that may be an interaction site for hydrophobic molecules. In the presence of Ca2+, TTYH2 and TTYH3 form homomeric cis-dimers bridged by extracellularly coordinated Ca2+. Strikingly, in the absence of Ca2+, TTYH2 forms trans-dimers that span opposing membranes across a ~130"‰Ã… intermembrane space as well as a monomeric state. All TTYH structures lack ion conducting pathways and we do not observe TTYH2-dependent channel activity in cells. We conclude TTYHs are not pore forming subunits of anion channels and their function may involve Ca2+-dependent changes in quaternary structure, interactions with hydrophobic molecules near the extracellular membrane surface, and/or association with additional protein partners.
SCIENCE
alzforum.org

Vanquishing Brain Cancer: A New Mission for BACE inhibitors?

Letdown though it was, BACE inhibitors’ fall from grace as the up-and-coming Alzheimer’s disease treatment may not have been in vain. According to a study published November 8 in Nature Cancer, verubecestat, the first of a class of BACE inhibitors to fail big in AD trials, may yet hold promise as a treatment for glioblastoma. Researchers led by Shideng Bao at the Cleveland Clinic in Ohio reported that the drug rallied tumor-associated macrophages (TAMs) to transform from glioma promoters to glioma slayers. Verubecestat did this by shutting off IL-6 signaling in the macrophages, which lifted the lid on the cells’ otherwise-healthy appetite for tumor cells. Especially when combined with low-dose radiation—a rallying cry for macrophages to enter a tumor—verubecestat treatment slowed tumor growth in the mouse brain.
CANCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy