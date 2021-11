MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Family, friends and community members will meet for a group walk to Southwest General Health Center Thursday morning to show support for Stephanie Radwanski, 24 of North Ridgeville, who is fighting for her life after battling COVID-19. The walk will begin at 9:30 a.m. at the Lake-to-Lake trailhead in Big Creek Reservation, arriving at Southwest General Health Center’s front entrance around 10:30 a.m. so the group can share cards, pictures, stuffed animals and words of encouragement with Jeanne and Jerry Radwanski, Stephanie’s parents who will be with her at the hospital.

NORTH RIDGEVILLE, OH ・ 10 HOURS AGO