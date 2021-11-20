You Are Paying More Attention To Political News Than Usual

(Washington, DC) — Democratic leaders are taking a victory lap after House passage of the social spending bill, that will, if passed by Senate (which is unlikely), trigger tax increases and add to inflation. It also is passed ONLY by Democrats, who apparently believe the obvious falsehood told by President Biden that the bill “is fully paid for” and will cost nothing. Talking with reporters, Speaker Nancy Pelosi called the bill monumental and said it’s about the nation’s values. Majority Leader Steny Hoyer labeled the measure historic and said it’s a “big win for the people.” The nearly two-trillion dollar bill expands the social safety net while combating climate change. It’s one of President Biden’s top legislative priorities and faces an uncertain fate in the tightly-divided Senate.

