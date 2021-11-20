ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

You Are Paying More Attention To Political News Than Usual

KABC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Washington, DC) — A new poll says that more Americans are paying attention to political news right now than usual...

KABC

House Dems “Celebrate” Passage Of Unpopular Social Spending Bill, Pushed By Unpopular President

(Washington, DC) — Democratic leaders are taking a victory lap after House passage of the social spending bill, that will, if passed by Senate (which is unlikely), trigger tax increases and add to inflation. It also is passed ONLY by Democrats, who apparently believe the obvious falsehood told by President Biden that the bill “is fully paid for” and will cost nothing. Talking with reporters, Speaker Nancy Pelosi called the bill monumental and said it’s about the nation’s values. Majority Leader Steny Hoyer labeled the measure historic and said it’s a “big win for the people.” The nearly two-trillion dollar bill expands the social safety net while combating climate change. It’s one of President Biden’s top legislative priorities and faces an uncertain fate in the tightly-divided Senate.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
KABC

President Biden Approval Ratings Hit New Low–This Is Not A Repeat. His Approval Continues To Drop: 36%

(Washington, DC) — President Biden’s approval rating has hit a low at 36-percent in a new national poll. The Quinnipiac poll reports his ratings started dipping in August after Biden’s handling of the chaotic Afghanistan exit. The President’s handling of Covid-19, climate change, economy, and foreign policy received the lowest approval rates. There is a partisan split, with Democrats approval of Biden at 87-percent and Republicans at four-percent. Biden’s inept administration may also be killing Democrats in general as the same poll finds more Americans want Republicans in charge of both houses of Congress. read more here: https://poll.qu.edu/poll-release?releaseid=3827.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
State
Washington State
Fox News

The Republican Party is looking at a truly historic opportunity in 2022

With less than a year to go before the 2022 midterm elections, the Republican Party is staring at an opportunity of truly historic proportions. Even before the shocking results of the gubernatorial races last month things looked good, all signs were pointing to "yes" on taking back Congress. But the win in Virginia and narrow defeat in deep blue New Jersey have changed the map. What had looked like solid gains, could now turn out to be completely transformational.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
arizonadailyindependent.com

Pollster Finds Kelly Faces “Alarming” Favorables One Year Out From Election

PHOENIX, AZ – When Sen. Mark Kelly was elected in 2020, his victory marked the first time Arizona was represented by two Democrats in the United States Senate since the early-1950s. Since taking office, Kelly has established himself as more of a party-line Democrat, while his colleague, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, has ruffled feathers by opposing some of her party’s key priorities. A new Arizona Public Opinion Pulse (AZPOP) conducted by OH Predictive Insights (OHPI) suggests that both Democrats could be in danger of losing their runs at re-election.
PHOENIX, AZ
inquirer.com

These women are white, with no college degrees — and in the driver’s seat of American politics | Will Bunch

Tuesday felt like anything but an off-year election in the western mountain hamlets and far-flung D.C. exurbs of Virginia. Voters turned out for a 2021 gubernatorial race in unusually large numbers, and a surprisingly large number of Virginians said they were energized by the out-of-nowhere rise of the perceived issue of “critical race theory.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Biden risks being an immediate 'lame duck' president if he doesn't reassure Dems on 2024 bid: 'The Five'

President Biden reportedly reassured political allies this week that he will indeed run for reelection in 2024, despite falling poll numbers, record inflation, an unfettered illegal immigration crisis and the prospect of another multi-trillion-dollar spending plan being passed. Biden is likely continuing to claim he is running for reelection –...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
FITSNews

If You Thought Joe Biden Was Unpopular …

Late last month, I received an email from Market Research Foundation (MRF) – a predictive analytics firm specializing in grassroots political engagement. Its focus? Vice-president Kamala Harris, and the “huge hesitations” Americans purportedly have over her ability to lead the nation. These hesitations were brought to the fore last week...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: The case for why Biden is screwed

THE LATEST IN WISCONSIN — “A person plowed their SUV through the Waukesha Christmas Parade, leaving five dead and more than 40 injured authorities say,” by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel’s Bill Glauber, Mary Spicuzza and Molly Beck. JUST POSTED — Jonathan Chait’s latest — “Joe Biden vs. the Democrats” — poses...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Hillary Clinton hits Americans as gullible, says they don't 'appreciate' Biden accomplishments

Failed Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton on Tuesday praised the legislative accomplishments of President Biden while appearing to claim that everyday Americans didn't understand or "appreciate" them. During an appearance on MSNBC's "The Rachel Maddow Show," Clinton complained about the successful "exploiting" of social media misinformation by Republicans, blaming the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Examiner

Will Senate Republicans help Democrats pass Build Back Better?

Now that House Democrats have passed President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better reconciliation bill, when, if ever, will the Senate begin voting on the legislation?. The Senate is on Thanksgiving break now, and they are due to come back Monday. They will not immediately take up BBB next week because they are still working on the National Defense Authorization Act, legislation Democrats wanted to wrap up before Thanksgiving but failed.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
KABC

Continued Failure: Only One-Third Of Americans Approve Of Biden’s Handling Of Inflation

(New York, NY) — Only a third of Americans approve of President Biden’s handling of inflation. A new poll published by CBS News shows less than half of those surveyed approved of Biden’s handling of major issues such as race relations, immigration and the economy. Nearly two-thirds rated the economy as ‘fairly bad’ or ‘very bad’ while 82 percent complained about items costing more than they have during recent shopping trips. About two-thirds noted items they looked for were often out of stock.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Rolling Stone

Republicans Are Scrounging for Ways to Blame Democrats for the Waukesha Tragedy

Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-Texas) appeared on Fox & Friends Wednesday morning and accused George Soros and Democratic donors of  the “funding far-left, radical DAs and prosecutors” who let the man who drove his S.U.V. into a Waukesha, Wisconsin holiday parade go free on bail days before the attack. His comments are just the latest in a pattern of Republicans attempting to use the tragedy to attack Democrats. Five people died and dozens were injured when Darrell E. Brooks drove his vehicle into a crowd of people, which included children, at the Waukesha annual Christmas parade. He has been charged with five counts of...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Complex

Trump’s MAGA Committee Conducts Poll Showing Him Taking Back 5 Swing States From Biden in Hypothetical ’24 Election

A new poll indicates Donald Trump would win in five swing states against Joe Biden in a hypothetical 2024 presidential election. Conducted by Fabrizio, Lee & Associates for Trump’s Make America Great Again Committee, the survey showed that Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin would go for Trump over Biden, according to Politico. These states flipped for Biden last year after going to Trump in 2016.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

