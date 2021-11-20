ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Regulators Seek to Suspend Rule on Railway Natural Gas

omahadailyrecord.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA CSX Transportation locomotive pulls a train of tank cars across a bridge on the...

omahadailyrecord.com

Comments / 0

coloradopolitics.com

FEEDBACK | Nonsense claims of 'miniscule' oil & gas regulations

Re: "State must improve oil well management," Nov. 18. There are too many errors and false assumptions in this opinion piece to know where to begin, but one thing absolutely must be corrected. Any claims that SB19-181 has resulted in a “minuscule flow of protective regulations” on Colorado’s oil and gas industry is utter nonsense.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Emerald Media

Eugene City Council hits brakes on natural gas

The Eugene City Council approved two motions at a Nov. 17 work session that will begin a process that could lead to the city adopting a number of new environmental infrastructure policies. Those policies include a ban on natural gas hook-ups in all newly constructed commercial and residential buildings beginning...
EUGENE, OR
brewersassociation.org

The Climate Is Right to Assess Brewery Natural Gas Efficiencies

With volatile price and supply of natural gas, now is a great time to consider brewery efficiencies; the BA Sustainability Subcommittee shares their recommendations for reducing energy usage and saving money. Please log in to view this resource. Not a member? Join Now. Members Only Content. Get access to this...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Wicked Local

Mass. lawmakers offer a path for natural gas transition

Massachusetts 21,000 miles of natural gas pipeline infrastructure is riddled with tens of thousands of holes and cracks from which carbon emissions are being released into the air. A new report published in October revealed no reduction in methane emissions despite the state's eight-year effort to plug holes. State lawmakers...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Metro International

Natural gas prices in Europe soar on pipeline setback

MOSCOW/LONDON (Reuters) – The price of natural gas surged again in Europe on Wednesday after a delay in the approval process for a major new pipeline from Russia exacerbated worries about whether the continent will have enough gas this winter. Germany’s energy regulator suspended the process on Tuesday for bringing...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CNBC

German energy regulator suspends Nord Stream 2 certification, sets demands

Ukrainian gas companies Naftogaz and GTSOU were given notice on Monday that they would be included in the German certification procedure of the pipeline. Ukraine opposes the pipeline and will lose revenues if gas from Russia bypasses pipelines on Ukrainian territory. Germany's energy regulator said on Tuesday it had suspended...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

China to continue to increase coal, natural gas supply

Nov 16 (Reuters) - China will continue to add thermal coal and natural gas supply and ensure power generation capacity during the winter peak season is higher than last year's levels, Vice Premier Han Zheng said on Tuesday. The country will also strengthen the management of energy imports, exports and...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Piedmont Natural Gas to conduct pipeline maintenance in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Piedmont Natural Gas will perform routine infrastructure maintenance in Wilmington this week. The work is expected to happen on Wednesday, weather permitting, at their site located at 9995 Sidbury Road. These operations will include the use of a flare stack (a large vertical pipe), which could...
WILMINGTON, NC
NRDC

Natural Gas 101

Natural gas is no more “natural” than any other fossil fuel, and it’s not clear how that moniker became associated with fossil gas. When the English-speaking world started burning the stuff for light in the 1790s, people just called it gas. (When someone lies so insistently that you feel like you’re losing your mind, you are being “gaslighted” not “natural gaslighted.”) The phrase natural gas entered the language in 1825, in a minor magazine, and it didn’t become common until the late 19th century.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Daily Lobo

EPA seeks to expand regulations on methane

The Environmental Protection Agency released guidance for tightening methane regulations in early November, proposing a series of protections to mitigate the impacts of the oil and natural gas industry nationwide. This comes due to methane’s critical role in advancing the warming of the atmosphere, with emissions having the potential to trap about 80 times as much heat as carbon dioxide in the first 20 years following the initial emissions' release.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
freightwaves.com

PHMSA seeks to suspend transport of LNG by rail

The Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA) is seeking comments on whether it should suspend a July 2020 rule enabling the transport of liquefied natural gas via rail. The suspension would last either until June 30, 2024, or a separate, companion rulemaking on whether to approve modifications to the...
TRAFFIC
naturalgasworld.com

US sees natural gas demand growing

Storage levels are close to normal, but winter weather could change that. The US Energy Department said November 12 that working gas storage levels are in line with historic trends, but this comes before winter weather is set to trigger a surge in demand. The US Energy Information Administration (EIA),...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Bwog

Bwoglines: Natural Gas Supply Edition

A migrant crisis on the Belarusian-Polish border has led to threats over Europe’s gas supply and more political happenings in today’s Bwoglines. Happening in the World: Currently, thousands of people (mostly coming from Iraq, Syria, and Yemen) are at the Belarusian-Polish border, enduring below-freezing temperatures with hopes of crossing into the EU. However, EU officials have accused Belarus of prodding the current migrant crisis to undermine the union, with threats made to impose sanctions on Belarus. In return, Belarus’s authoritarian leader, Alexander Lukashenko, threatened to cut off natural gas supplies to Europe if sanctions are imposed, worsening already existing fears over rising gas prices in Europe (BBC).
NEW YORK CITY, NY
naturalgasworld.com

“Energy for All” is achievable with natural gas

Gas is the cleanest of all fossil fuels, and its abundance, flexibility, and affordability makes it an ideal fuel of choice, according to the GECF. The Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF), the global platform of the leading gas producing nations, has urged the international community gathered in Glasgow, UK, for UNFCCC COP26 to look for energy options that achieve the right balance between the post-COVID-19 economic and social requirements and climate actions, particularly for the most vulnerable regions of the world.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

