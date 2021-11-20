Regulators Seek to Suspend Rule on Railway Natural Gas

Natural gas is no more “natural” than any other fossil fuel, and it’s not clear how that moniker became associated with fossil gas. When the English-speaking world started burning the stuff for light in the 1790s, people just called it gas. (When someone lies so insistently that you feel like you’re losing your mind, you are being “gaslighted” not “natural gaslighted.”) The phrase natural gas entered the language in 1825, in a minor magazine, and it didn’t become common until the late 19th century.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 10 DAYS AGO