Regulators Seek to Suspend Rule on Railway Natural Gas

A migrant crisis on the Belarusian-Polish border has led to threats over Europe’s gas supply and more political happenings in today’s Bwoglines. Happening in the World: Currently, thousands of people (mostly coming from Iraq, Syria, and Yemen) are at the Belarusian-Polish border, enduring below-freezing temperatures with hopes of crossing into the EU. However, EU officials have accused Belarus of prodding the current migrant crisis to undermine the union, with threats made to impose sanctions on Belarus. In return, Belarus’s authoritarian leader, Alexander Lukashenko, threatened to cut off natural gas supplies to Europe if sanctions are imposed, worsening already existing fears over rising gas prices in Europe (BBC).
Comments / 0