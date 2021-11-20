ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gold and silver down

The November gold contract on the New...

WKBW-TV

How today's economy impacts the gold and silver market

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Economic concerns during the pandemic bode well for the precious metals industry. “If the economy goes south, those stocks and bounds lose value and inversely gold and silver are going up in price,” explained Scott Hunt. Hunt is the president of Jack Hunt Gold and Silver...
BUFFALO, NY
kitco.com

Gold, silver pull back on normal profit taking

(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are moderately lower in midday U.S. trading Thursday, on routine downside corrections and light profit taking from the shorter-term futures traders. December gold was last down $7.70 at $1,862.50 and December Comex silver was last down $0.212 at $24.955 an ounce. Global stock...
MARKETS
kitco.com

Mild downside price corrections in gold, silver Thursday

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are slightly lower in early U.S. trading Thursday, on normal corrective...
MARKETS
kitco.com

Gold, silver and platinum find new levels

As gold, silver and platinum prepare for the next big move higher, they now find themselves consolidating. The bullish action shows us this consolidation at higher levels than before. The set up is bullish but this pattern can last a few days before the next leg higher. This is a...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Silver#Nymex
mining.com

First-ever drilling at Goldrange returns gold, silver and copper for Kingfisher

Kingfisher Metals (TSXV: KFR) has intersected 6.88 g/t gold, 13.6 g/t silver and 0.28% copper over 9 metres in drilling at the Goldrange property, 140 km northwest of the former Bralorne gold mine in British Columbia. The company mounted a four-hole program to test the potential of the Cloud Drifter trend where artisanal mining occurred during the 1930s.
ECONOMY
kitco.com

Upside price action for gold, silver as bulls buy dip

(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are higher in early U.S. trading Wednesday. Bulls stepped in to buy Tuesday’s dips in the metals’ prices, which is a sign of strong markets. Gold and silver as an inflation hedge remains the major bullish element in the marketplace at present. December gold was last up $12.80 at $1,866.60 and December Comex silver was last up $0.271 at $25.205 an ounce.
BUSINESS
investing.com

Precious Metals Update: Gold 'n Silver 'n CPI...Oh My!

Let's start with October's Consumer Price Index (CPI) as reported by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics: its excitedly-disseminated reading was +0.9% (which annualized is a whopping +10.8%). "Oh, 'tis the worst in 30 years!", they say. "Oh, 'tis the worst in 40 years!", some say. We say: "C'est très exagéré."
BUSINESS
kitco.com

Gold, silver see mild profit-taking pressure Monday

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are modestly lower in midday U.S. trading Monday. Gold did poke...
MARKETS
actionforex.com

Gold and Silver Running into Resistance. Time for a Correction?

To steal a quote from Christine Lagarde, markets this week seem to have been focused in 3 things: “Inflation, Inflation, and Inflation”. US PPI was unchanged at 8.6% YoY , still excessively high. US CPI was released a day later and came in blistering at a YoY rate of 6.2%, its highest level in 30 years! In addition, the preliminary Michigan Consumer Sentiment figure for November was worse than October at 66.8 vs 71.7 last, primarily due to rising inflation and that consumers no feel that there have been efforts to contain it. The 1-year inflation outlook was 4.9% vs 4.7% in October. Remember: The Fed’s target inflation rate is 2%! Therefore, 1-year inflation expectations are much higher than the Fed would like!
BUSINESS
kitco.com

Gold/Silver/Commodities: The Blue Line metals edge

What a week for the precious metals markets! Now, here is a newswire headline you don't see every day "Gold: Best week in 6 months", followed by "U.S. Dollar: Reaches 16 month high". Something else you don't see every day is me on Youtube, and we launched a channel called the "Blue Line Metals Edge," and you can visit it here. If you like what you see, be sure to hit the like and subscribe button and help us grow the channel.
BUSINESS
seeitmarket.com

Gold and Silver Attempting Major Price Breakouts

Precious metals investors may have reason to get excited once more. Months of drifting sideways to lower may soon be over… provided Gold and Silver break out above key resistance (downtrend lines). Actually, Gold futures have already broken out above its 14-month downtrend line and this is the first step...
MARKETS
kitco.com

Gold SWOT: Artemis Gold received silver stream offer from Wheaton Precious Metals

The best performing precious metal for the week was spot gold, but still down 1.03%. Gold climbed to the highest since June as the dollar weakened ahead of a slate of speeches by Federal Reserve officials and economic data. Bullion is up more than 4% this month, set for its best since May, having broken through key technical barriers after U.S. consumer prices rose the fastest since 1990. The data has sparked growing pressure on the Fed to speed up the pace of monetary tightening amid fears it could lose control of inflation.
METAL MINING
DailyFx

Gold Price & Silver Technical Analysis: Trying to Extend Breakouts

Gold extended but still has room to run before resistance is met. Silver triggered inverse head-and-shoulders pattern, 200-day in the way. Gold is at its highest levels in four months after breaking out above a key confluence of resistance via a trend-line from August 2020 and several peaks created during the summer. The forceful breakout last week could have the mid-year highs in focus.
MARKETS
kitco.com

Gold shines the brightest when the chips are down

Everyone who has bought anything in the last year knows that inflation is real. However, this week we found out just how bad it is. Wednesday, the U.S. Consumer Price Index saw an annual rise of 6.2%, the highest level in more than three decades. And while the idea that prices are rising isn’t new, according to some economists and market analysts, the fear is that the U.S. central bank is losing control of inflation.
BUSINESS
investing.com

The Slippery Slope Of The USDX: Will It Drag Gold Down?

In Wednesday’s analysis, I focused on the specific situation in the currency market and its impact on the gold price. I told you that the USD Index was probably forming a short-term top, while the Euro Index was forming a short-term low. But I also wrote that despite their usual link, this time, the decline in the USDX could actually make the gold price move lower, not higher. And that’s exactly what we saw Thursday. Specifically, I wrote the following:
BUSINESS

