ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Incorrect asylum refusals costing taxpayers more than £4m a year in admin costs alone, research finds

By May Bulman
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04jENB_0d2dlwyb00

Incorrect asylum decisions cost the UK taxpayer millions of pounds each year, according to new research that has prompted calls for the government to urgently improve the “flawed” decision-making process.

Ministers have been accused of presiding over failings in the asylum system that lead to “serious economic and human costs”, after an analysis of data revealed that the government had spent more than £4m annually in administrative costs alone fighting successful appeals.

A report by Pro Bono Economics, seen by The Independent, also reveals that asylum seekers from war-ravaged nations, such as Afghanistan and Sudan , are nearly twice as likely to win asylum appeals against the Home Office than those from elsewhere.

Shadow immigration minister Bambos Charalambous said the asylum system was “not only broken but it is wasting money”, and warned that the “incompetent” decision-making had “scandalous consequences” for those incorrectly denied asylum.

“The Conservatives need to take urgent action to ensure better decision-making, which will also save money,” he added.

The research, which analysed government figures and freedom-of-information data, shows that, for the five-year period between 2013 and 2017, the total administrative costs of successful asylum appeals were £4.3m per year.

There were on average close to 11,500 appeals against initial asylum decisions by the Home Office during each year of this period, of which nearly one-third were successful.

The report says that the amount spent on the costs of contesting appeals that are overturned is thought to be the “tip of the iceberg”, and that “many millions more” are likely to be spent through the court system and legal aid, as well as on housing and living costs for asylum seekers as they await the completion of the appeal process.

The findings also show that asylum seekers from “very low peace” countries, such as Afghanistan, are 1.7 times more likely to have a successful appeal than those from “high peace” countries such as Malaysia.

One-third (33 per cent) of asylum decisions in respect of Malaysian nationals, and 28 per cent in respect of Gambian nationals, have been overturned over the last five years – compared with 51 per cent for Afghans and 62 per cent for Sudanese nationals.

Matt Whittaker, chief executive of Pro Bono Economics, said it was “clear” that the “failings” in the system were resulting in “serious economic and human costs”.

“The system needs overhauling, with the addition of more translators and better training for Home Office staff,” he added.

It comes after a report by the immigration watchdog this week found that asylum decision-makers felt that their training did not fully equip them with the skills they needed to interview applicants and decide their claims.

The Independent Chief Inspector of Borders and Immigration (ICIBI) was told by some Home Office staff that managers focused too much on the quantity of decisions as opposed to the quality.

A separate report this week, by the Refugee Council, found that the majority of people who cross the Channel in small boats would be recognised as refugees in the UK, contradicting claims by the home secretary last month that 70 per cent of arrivals are “economic migrants”.

Andy Hewett, head of advocacy at the charity, said it was “vital” that the Home Office work towards improving the decision-making process to ensure more decisions are right first time round and to avoid the need for cases to go to appeal in the first place.

“Appeals not only add additional costs to the Home Office, but are hugely damaging in terms of the additional anxiety and uncertainty for the men, women and children, many of whom have experienced great trauma in their lives,” he added.

Home secretary Priti Patel has pledged to “overhaul” the “broken” asylum system with a new set of immigration measures that she hopes to implement through the Nationality and Borders Bill, which is currently passing through parliament.

However, her proposals – which include denying refuge to asylum seekers who arrive in the UK via unauthorised routes, as well as the possibility of holding people offshore while their claims are processed – have been met with alarm by campaigners.

Elaine Cameron, chief executive of the Refugee Survival Trust, said the bill would “exacerbate” the issues and “do nothing to ensure that the UK benefits from the additional skills and resources on offer from asylum seekers”.

“It is time that the government took a sensible approach to asylum and reviewed the right-to-work legislation, particularly given the current labour shortages the UK is experiencing,” she said.

She warned that people who “can and want” to contribute to the economy and society were “prohibited from doing so” due to “flawed decision-making and often lengthy delays”.

The Home Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Analysis: Treasury’s dead hand over NHS policy is the biggest patient safety threat

Patients are dying in the backs of ambulances or on trolleys in A&E while others languish in beds unable to be discharged due to the collapse in social care. Others waiting in pain are desperate to get a bed for much-needed surgery.While there are many ingredients mixing together to create the current NHS crisis, a widespread shortage of nurses, doctors and other essential staff is one of the major contributory factors.Many in the NHS reacted with disbelief on Tuesday after 280 MPs voted with the government to reject a bid to force through better workforce planning for the NHS.Former health...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Boris Johnson offers extra help to France to crack down on people-smuggling gangs

Boris Johnson has offered additional support to France to “demolish” people-smuggling gangs in the wake of the English Channel disaster believed to have claimed the lives of more than 30 migrants.Speaking after chairing a meeting of the government’s Cobra emergency committee, the prime minister said that the French authorities had previously rejected the offer of practical help from the UK - believed to include options such as police officers to patrol beaches and surveillance planes to spot launches of small boats attempting the perilous crossing.He said his government would “leave no stone unturned to demolish the business proposition of...
POLITICS
The Independent

Channel migrants crossing – latest: France urged to accept UK patrol offer as Patel admits ‘no quick fix’

Boris Johnson’s government is putting pressure on France to accept its offer of combined UK-French police and border force patrols across the Channel, to prevent another incident such as the capsizing of an inflatable migrant boat last night, which killed 27 people – 17 men, 7 women, two teenage boys and a girl.After the PM made the offer to French president Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday, home secretary Priti Patel appeared in the Commons to insist she had “once again reached out” and made a “very clear offer” to her French counterpart, Gerald Darmanin, of combined efforts across the coast...
POLITICS
The Independent

Voices: I find the government’s attitude to the Channel crisis disturbing – they just don’t care enough

The tragedy of lives lost in the Channel was predictable. In fact it was predicted by many. It will make us pause for a second in the rhetorical war on the refugee and migrant crisis and remember that these were people, just like you and me.People who had hopes for safety and security for their families. Some are those who assisted British forces in Afghanistan and found that meant that their lives were threatened when those British forces left. Others used to be architects, shop owners, school teachers in Syria and found that their towns and cities were destroyed...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Priti Patel
The Independent

Asylum applications rise by a fifth in year amid record Channel crossings

Asylum applications to the UK have risen by a fifth in a year amid record small boat crossings, new figures show.A Home Office report said there were more than 37,500 applications in the year to September, relating to 44,000 men, women and children mainly from Iran, Eritrea, Albania, Iraq and Syria.“The increase in applications is likely linked in part, to the easing of global travel restrictions that were in place due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and to an increase in small boat arrivals to the UK - of which almost all claim asylum,” it added.The figures were published on...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Voices: We need to remember that refugees and migrants are people first

At the time of writing, it is believed that 27 people drowned on Wednesday, while attempting to find safe harbour in the UK. The International Maritime Organisation has described the tragedy as the biggest single loss of life in the Channel since 2014, when it began keeping records – not least because among the number were seven women, some of them pregnant, and three children. The most upsetting and angering thing about this devastating loss of life? It was entirely avoidable. If the UK provided safe routes into Britain for those fleeing conflict, torture and certain death, then no one...
U.K.
The Independent

How has Brexit affected the migrant crisis?

The issue of people crossing the channel in small boats is back in the headlines.Dozens of people died on Wednesday making the perilous journey across the sea, following UK government attempts to make the crossings more difficult. So far this year more than 25,700 people have managed to complete the perilous crossing. The government says it wants to make the journey unviable to deter people from making it – but is refusing to create safe alternative routes for people trying to claim asylum.While dangerous, making the journey appears to pay off for the vast majority who complete it.Of the 25,700...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

UK approach to small boats crisis branded ‘shameful’ by former Tory adviser

The UK and France’s response to the migrant crisis in the English Channel has been branded “shameful” by a Tory peer who served as a senior adviser to William Hague during his time as foreign secretary.Arminka Helic’s comment came as Sir Keir Starmer accused home secretary Priti Patel of chasing headlines with threats to turn back small boats while failing to achieve anything to resolve the problem, which on Wednesday saw at least 27 people drown after a dinghy sank.Ms Patel today told the House of Commons that “in terms of toughness… I have not ruled anything out”.Delivering a statement...
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seeking Asylum#The Asylum#Economy And Society#Uk#Pro Bono Economics#The Home Office#Conservatives
The Independent

Voices: The care-to-prison pipeline shows our failure of looked-after children

In the past week, we have heard sombre stories about the state of children’s social care in the UK. The Department for Education revealed that the number of looked-after children has hit its highest number yet – up 1 per cent from 2020 to 80,850 – and the County Councils Network has predicted that this number will hit 100,000 by 2025. We must urgently address the national epidemic of inequality which has been growing silently in the dark.Despite children in care making up less than 1 per cent of the population, the latest statistics from an independent government review released...
KIDS
The Independent

Voices: We are seeing the tragic cost of political posturing over the Channel

How desperate do you have to be to entrust the safety of yourself – your children – to the hands of a people smuggler? How desperate do you have to be to take an inflatable dinghy across the busiest shipping lane in the world, in November, in the cold and the dark?Imagine where that desperation started. Imagine where that desperation ends.For at least some on this harsh, wintry night, it has ended with their lives. A boat filled with human beings capsized in the English Channel while attempting to cross to our shores. As I write, reports suggest that at...
WORLD
yourvalley.net

UK says it will make Hamas a banned terrorist organization

LONDON (AP) — The British government said Friday that it intends to ban the Palestinian militant group Hamas as a terrorist organization. The military wing of Hamas has been outlawed in the U.K. since 2001 but the organization as a whole is not proscribed. Home Secretary Priti Patel, who is...
POLITICS
The Independent

No babies in Parliament: UK lawmakers outraged by infant ban

Several British politicians demanded a change in parliamentary rules on Wednesday after a lawmaker was told she couldn't bring her 3-month-old baby into the House of Commons chamber.Labour Party legislator Stella Creasy said she had received a letter from House of Commons authorities after she took her son Pip to a debate. She said she had previously taken both Pip and her older daughter to Parliament without problems, but had been told the rules had changed in September. Members of Parliament are now advised that they “should not take your seat in the chamber when accompanied by your child.”Creasy...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
Country
Malaysia
Country
U.K.
The Independent

Voices: Using playground politics over the tragedy in the Channel is senseless – co-operation with France is key

The tragic loss of 27 lives in the Channel is a painful reminder of the failure of politicians on both sides of it. Although Boris Johnson and Emmanuel Macron have slightly softened their usual rhetoric, there is little sign of them finding the common solutions their countries need to prevent a repeat of the disaster. The tragedy has not ended the pointless blame game over the small boats. Downing Street said the prime minister and French president agreed in their phone call last night on “stepping up joint efforts to prevent these deadly crossings". But the Elysee Palace...
EUROPE
The Independent

Jersey approves assisted dying in principle in first for Britain

Jersey looks set to become the first place in Britain to approve assisted dying after a landmark vote by the island’s States Assembly.Law-makers supported a proposal that people should, in principle, be allowed to choose to die.The vote – held after a citizens jury strongly recommended a law change - now paves the way for Jersey’s Council of Ministers to draft new legislation on the matter.As a British Crown Dependency, Jersey is able to legislate on the issue independently from Westminster.The vote on Thursday morning came amid overwhelming public support for assisted dying to be legalised: some 90 per cent...
WORLD
TheDailyBeast

Jailed Rioter Begs Judge for Release: I’m Sick of Spending Time With Other Rioters

A far-right militia man who was seen wielding a baseball bat at the Capitol riot has reportedly begged to be released from prison because he’s tired of spending time with other jailed rioters. Robert Gieswein, a Colorado man linked to the far-right Three Percenters, was hit with a string of riot-related charges after the Jan. 6 insurrection. He’s pleaded not guilty to all charges and is in jail awaiting trial. But, in a handwritten letter to U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan filed Thursday, Gieswein begged for pre-trial release, arguing that it’s harmful for him to spend all his time with other accused rioters. Gieswein wrote: “It’s not healthy to spend every day in here like it’s Groundhog’s [SIC] Day, with people with the same viewpoint, in the same situation... It is natural in this environment for the conversation to turn to January 6, and for us to look to each other for strength.” He went on to argue: “It’s easy to get stuck in your bubble in this environment... Outside, I could choose to seek out other perspectives.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
Washington Post

She told the truth about Wuhan. Now she is near death in a Chinese prison.

China committed one act of barbarity when it prosecuted the citizen journalist Zhang Zhan for her revealing look at Wuhan in the first stages of what became a global pandemic. Ms. Zhang was sentenced in December to four years in prison on the specious charge of “picking quarrels and provoking trouble,” which China uses to suffocate free speech. Now her health has deteriorated, and relatives say she is near death. China will compound the barbarity unless it sets her free and saves her life.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Shropshire Star

BA149 passenger: The Government is lying, I remember what I saw

Barry Manners, from Kent, was held captive for more than four months in Iraq. A businessman who spent four-and-a-half months held hostage after his British Airways flight landed in Kuwait as it was being invaded by Iraq in 1990 has rejected the Government’s apology over the incident, saying: It’s a lie and a cover-up.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
iheart.com

Unemployment Officials Say Almost One Million Residents Must Repay Benefits

State unemployment officials say almost one million residents may have to repay their benefits. According to the EDD, there are new federal rules in place that require individuals show proof that they worked, planned to work, or were self-employed prior to the pandemic. The policy applies to anyone who filed a claim to get the federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance boost after December 27, 2020. PUA was created in March 2020 to ease the impact of the sudden, deep pandemic-triggered recession. PUA ended in early September.Those affected by the rule change were notified over the summer. Failure to respond to the notice could bar individuals from receiving PUA funds this year, and require repayment of money from 2020.
ECONOMY
The Independent

The Independent

350K+
Followers
136K+
Post
176M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy