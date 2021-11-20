ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joe Biden Faces Conservative Backlash After Saying He's 'Angry' Over Rittenhouse Verdict

By Darragh Roche
Newsweek
 5 days ago
The president has called on Americans to "express their views peacefully" following Rittenhouse...

Comments / 76

Lisa Kuhn
5d ago

But it was ok for Biden’s son to get away with illegal shit. Kyle was defending himself. Biden needs to worry about his own illegal shit he is trying to force on people and his sons illegal shit.

Reply(8)
49
Karen Melton Butler
5d ago

Biden is not angry over his son getting away with doing drugs & so many financial pay off from other country’s that is dad was involved in too

Reply(2)
34
Cyprus
5d ago

He should fucking apologize if anyone is a white supremacist its biden. The pot calling the kettle black🤣🤣 says the one in the pictures holding hands with the grand wizard of the kkk.

Reply
25
