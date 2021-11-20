Joe Biden Faces Conservative Backlash After Saying He's 'Angry' Over Rittenhouse Verdict

Marjorie Taylor Greene says that the blame for the Waukesha killings lies with the mainstream media, Democrats, and Joe Biden, bizarrely claiming they incited the murder of five people Sunday night’s parade in the town.The Georgia representative tweeted: “After the widespread hateful reaction to the Rittenhouse verdict & dog whistle calls to radical BLM ground troops by the mainstream media, Democrats, and even the President of the United States, we must ask if they incited the mass murder in Waukesha, WI.”The man taken into custody after an SUV drove into a Christmas parade on Sunday night is 39-year-old Milwaukee...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 3 DAYS AGO