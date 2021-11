Things have changed a lot of Meghan Markle in the last few years. The former actress has married Prince Harry, become the Duchess of Sussex, stepped back from royal life, moved to the UK and back again, had two adorable little ones, become an author-producer-activist, and much more. And while she's occasionally spoken out during these rollercoaster years, as she and Prince Harry did when they sat down with Oprah for a bombshell interview earlier this year, those occasions have been few and far between. Which makes the news that the duchess will be appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show this week all the more exciting.

CELEBRITIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO