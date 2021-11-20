ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Acting AG Bruck: New Jersey co-leading multi-state investigation into Instagram’s potential harms to minors

By Jay Edwards
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW JERSEY – New Jersey is co-leading a nationwide investigation into whether the social media platform Instagram is violating state consumer protection laws and putting children, teenagers and young adults at risk by inducing them to use the platform in ways that are potentially harmful to them, according to Acting Attorney...

5NEWS

AG Rutledge joins nationwide investigation into Instagram’s negative impact on young Arkansans

ARKANSAS, USA — Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge has joined the nationwide investigation being held for Meta Platforms, Inc., formerly known as Facebook. The investigation is examining how the company provided and promoted its social media platform, Instagram, to children and young adults despite them knowing it has been associated with physical and mental health harms.
ARKANSAS STATE
mycbs4.com

State attorneys general investigating Instagram's effect on children

WASHINGTON (SBG) — A bipartisan group of attorneys general are launching an investigation to Instagram and its impact on children and young adults. They will examine if the company violated consumer protection laws, putting the public at risk. It comes after numerous reports based on the company's own research that found it knew about the harmful effects of its products on teenagers' mental health.
INTERNET
Lexington Herald-Leader

Is Instagram harmful to kids? Ky.’s Cameron part of nationwide investigation to find out.

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron said Thursday he is one of at least eight co-leaders of a nationwide investigation into whether the social media platform Instagram is putting young people at risk. Cameron, a Republican, and a bipartisan coalition of Attorneys General in California, Florida, Massachusetts, Nebraska, New Jersey, Tennessee,...
INTERNET
CBS News

States launch bipartisan investigation into Instagram's effects on kids

Ten states have launched a joint investigation into whether Meta — formerly Facebook — broke consumer protection laws by trying to attract kids to its platforms, prosecutors announced on Thursday. The bipartisan group involves attorneys general from California, Florida, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Tennessee and Vermont.
INTERNET
capecod.com

AG Healey To Co-lead Investigation Of Instagram’s Effect On Young People

HYANNIS – Attorney General Maura Healey recently announced that she is co-leading a bipartisan effort to investigate whether Meta Platforms Inc., previously known as Facebook, violated consumer protection laws and put young people at risk. The investigation will seek to determine whether Meta promoted Instagram, a social media platform owned...
INTERNET
klkntv.com

Nebraska AG joins investigation into Instagram’s impact on youth

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska Attorney General, Doug Peterson joined a nationwide investigation into Meta Platforms, Inc. and how they promote Instagram to children and young adults. Peterson joins seven other Attorneys General around the nation in investigating the physical and mental harm associated with Instagram. According to the press...
INTERNET
WFLA

AG Moody leading nationwide investigation into Meta’s ‘careless’ business tactics

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody is leading a nationwide investigation into Meta Platforms, Inc., which recently rebranded from Facebook, Inc. The investigation will examine whether the company violated protection laws by “carelessly promoting Instagram” to younger users. According to Moody, the investigation will look into Meta’s techniques which have been said […]
TAMPA, FL
spacecoastdaily.com

State of Florida Leads Multi-State Investigation Into Meta Platforms Inc. Impact on Young People

TALLAHASSEE, FLORIDA – Attorney General Ashley Moody is leading a nationwide investigation into Meta Platforms, Inc., formerly known as Facebook, for conduct relating to use of its social media platform Instagram by children and young adults. Attorneys General across the country are examining whether the company violated state consumer protection...
FLORIDA STATE
KQED

States are Investigating how Instagram Impacts Children's Mental and Physical Health

A bipartisan group of state attorneys general is investigating how Instagram attracts and potentially harms children and young adults. The probe follows revelations from a whistleblower about how Instagram's parent company Meta, formerly known as Facebook, has studied the risks of the photo-sharing app to its youngest users, including exacerbating body image issues for some teenage girls.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
