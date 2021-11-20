ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Barcelona coach Xavi: Daniel Alves will help us with everything

By Carlos Volcano
Tribal Football
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBarcelona coach Xavi is confident of a big impact from new signing Daniel Alves. Xavi said the return of the Brazilian was “managed between everyone" and “he will add to everything". “He's a positive guy, a...

