ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Republic, PA

Coronavirus infections soar to new record in Czech Republic

wcn247.com
 5 days ago

PRAGUE (AP) — Soaring coronavirus infection rates in the Czech Republic have hit a new record for the second time this week....

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
atlantanews.net

1st-ever nationwide lockdown for the unvaccinated is on the cards

On Sunday, Austria may become the first country in the world to impose a lockdown on just the unvaccinated among its population. Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said a final decision will be made over the weekend. The Austrian government will make a determination on the two-tier lockdown system on Sunday, Chancellor...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Republic, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Coronavirus
Local
Pennsylvania Health
CNN

World's largest country moves to CDC's highest risk travel category

(CNN) — The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention added Russia to its list of "very high" risk travel destinations this week. On Monday afternoon, the world's largest country by area (covering more than 17 million square kilometers or 6.6 million square miles), moved up to Level 4, the agency's highest risk category. It was previously listed as Level 3, or "high" risk for Covid-19.
WORLD
The Independent

Covid news – live: German minister says citizens will be ‘vaccinated, recovered or dead’ by end of winter

Amid skyrocketing Covid cases, Germany’s health minister said that not enough people had come forward for their vaccinations, and issued a grim warning.“It’s probable by the end of winter that pretty much everyone in Germany will have been vaccinated, recovered or died,” health minister Jens Spahn said, adding that anyone who had not received a vaccine would “likely” be infected in the coming months.He urged the millions of Germans who have not yet come forward for a jab to do so.Meanwhile, Austria entered a 10-day lockdown as protests against restrictions have broken out across Europe amid surging infection rates across the continent.Despite protests against the measures, people are being told to work from home and non-essential shops are now closed in what is the central European nation's fourth lockdown.Over 600 babies born premature and needing critical care to mothers hospitalised by Covid-19Can I travel to Austria? Latest restrictions and advice as lockdown imposedCovid lockdowns across Europe threaten travel plans for tens of thousands
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Czech Republic#Coronavirus Infections#Infection Rate#Ap#The Health Ministry
wcn247.com

Czech Republic targets unvaccinated with new restrictions

PRAGUE (AP) — The Czech government has approved new coronavirus restrictions that specifically target unvaccinated people amid a record surge of infections. Health Minister Adam Vojtech says that most unvaccinated people will no longer be allowed to show coronavirus test results in order to attend public events, go to bars or restaurants, visit hairdressers, museums and similar or use hotels. Only people who are vaccinated and those who have recently recovered from COVID-19 will remain eligible. The announcement came after the Czech daily tally soared to 22,511 new cases on Tuesday, eclipsing the previous record set Jan. 7 by almost 5,000.
REPUBLIC, PA
wcn247.com

Dutch ban New Year's Eve fireworks amid soaring infections

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — New Year’s Eve celebrations will again be muted in the Netherlands after the government banned fireworks on Dec. 31 for the second straight year amid soaring coronavirus infections. The government said Friday that the ban is intended “to prevent, as much as possible, extra strain on health care, law enforcement and first responders.” The number of people treated for fireworks-related injuries dropped by 70% last year. The decline was a welcome relief for Dutch hospitals that already were overburdened treating COVID-19 patients. A financial compensation package will be put in place for fireworks sellers. Firework shows organized by municipalities are not covered by the ban and can go ahead if coronavirus restrictions allow that.
PUBLIC HEALTH
abc17news.com

Czech Republic, Slovakia see record cases, mull restrictions

PRAGUE (AP) — The Czech Republic and Slovakia have reported record daily numbers of new coronavirus cases. The Czech daily tally soared to 22,479 new cases, eclipsing the previous record set Jan. 7 by almost 5,000 and nearly 8,000 more than a week ago. Slovakia’s 8,342 new virus cases broke a record set Friday. The governments of the neighboring European countries plan to approve new restrictions on Thursday in response to rising infections. Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis said the government is considering several options, including following neighboring Austria in ordering a lockdown for unvaccinated residents. Slovakia is reviewing whether to ban unvaccinated individuals from non-essential stores, shopping malls, gyms, pools, hotels and mass public gatherings.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Daily Mail

Thousands protest in Czech Republic against new Covid lockdown for the unvaccinated banning them from public events, bars and restaurants

Thousands of protesters took to the streets of Prague on Wednesday against a new Covid lockdown for the unvaccinated banning them from public places. Demonstrators in the Czech capital flouted social distancing and facemasks as they rallied against the incoming curbs on the anniversary of the 1989 anti-Communist Velvet Revolution.
PROTESTS
wtvbam.com

Czech Republic reports record daily rise in COVID-19 cases

PRAGUE (Reuters) – The Czech Republic reported its highest daily rise in new COVID-19 infections on Wednesday, with cases surpassing 25,000 for the first time and putting further strain on hospitals. The country of 10.7 million has the world’s fourth-highest infection rate per capita, according to Our World in Data,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
wincountry.com

Slovakia “intensively” looking at COVID lockdown possibility, PM says

PRAGUE (Reuters) – Slovakia’s Prime Minister Eduard Heger is intensively considering a possible three-week lockdown, like that imposed in Austria, amid a jump in COVID-19 cases, his office said on Monday. The idea has been put forward by the Health Ministry, and Heger said expert opinion would be key in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
wcn247.com

Czechs declare state of emergency, impose new virus measures

PRAGUE (AP) — The Czech government has declared a 30-day state of emergency and imposed additional restrictions in its effort to tackle a record surge of infections. The state of emergency comes into effect on Friday and is a powerful legal tool that makes it possible to restrict people’s rights. The health minister said Thursday all Christmas markets across the country are banned while it’s also banned to drink alcohol in public places. Furthermore, bars, restaurants, night clubs, discotheques and casinos have to close at 10 p.m. The number of people at culture and sports events will be limited to 1,000 who are vaccinated or have recovered from COVID-19. The decision came after a new record in coronavirus cases.
PUBLIC HEALTH
wcn247.com

Denmark to offer COVID-19 booster jabs to those over 18

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Denmark has joined other European nations and is now offering a third shot to everyone over the age of 18 amid a rise in coronavirus cases. The Danish Health Authority said Thursday the “decline in immunity is also happening for people in the younger age groups.” Denmark, like many other countries, has seen an uptick in infections, with health authorities saying the numbers of cases and hospitalizations have risen faster than expected. The Scandinavian country will now offered the third shot six months after the second jab.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy