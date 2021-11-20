ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comment: Gettysburg Address echoes a war reporter’s dispatch

Seven score and 18 years ago on Friday, Abraham Lincoln stood on the grounds of a new cemetery in battle-scarred Gettysburg, Pa., to honor the Union men who had given a “last full measure of devotion.”. The nation’s 16th president, deep fissures of suffering etched into his face after...

Gowdy: 158 years later, Lincoln's Gettysburg Address still rings true

Fox News host Trey Gowdy commemorated the upcoming 158th anniversary of the Gettysburg Address on his show Sunday night, highlighting the oration as a reinvigoration of American ideals that managed to unite a nation torn apart by the Civil War. President Abraham Lincoln's inspirational -- and famously short -- Gettysburg...
The journalist who inspired Abraham Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address

Chuck Raasch is the author of "Imperfect Union: A Father's Search for His Son in the Aftermath of the Battle of Gettysburg." He is a former Washington correspondent for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and a former national correspondent and columnist for Gannett News Service. Seven score and 18 years ago...
NIU student volunteers at Gettysburg

Gettysburg, Pennsylvania. It’s hard to believe a place so small was the site of a massive battle that decided the fate of America. This three-day battle left tens of thousands of young men laying on the farm fields dyed scarlet and moist with blood. A century and a half later, the site of the Battle of Gettysburg is now a national park to commemorate the turning point of the American Civil War. Thousands of people volunteer every year to educate tourists about the battle.
ALPLM to display handwritten Gettysburg Address

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — History buffs will want to mark their calendars for November 19. The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum (ALPLM) will have the handwritten Gettysburg Address on display during the last half of November. The handwritten copy will remain on display through November 30. “In 272 powerful...
Lincoln museum to display originial Gettysburg Address

The original copy of Abraham Lincoln's Gettysburg Address will be on display at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum from Friday through Nov. 30. The library has launched a new web tool that will allow people to study the speech in detail. The tool is available through the museum's website.
Comment: Native American cultural influences embedded in U.S.

In a recent lecture commemorating Native American Heritage Month, historian Jim McClellan included lots of fun facts about the continents’ first peoples. “Chocolate and vanilla come from the native peoples of Mexico. Popcorn is more American than apple pie,” McClellan said. “The Maya invented chewing gum; which they called ‘chicle,’ meaning ‘moving mouth.’ “
Biden releases Thanksgiving Day proclamation – here it is

President Joe Biden released the traditional Thanksgiving Day proclamation on Wednesday ahead of his travel to Nantucket, Mass. where he was expected to spend the Thanksgiving holiday. Here is the full text of his proclamation below:. Thanksgiving provides us with a time to reflect on our many blessings — from...
As one of the first White kids in a Black school, I learned not to fear history

Early in 1971, my sixth-grade class at Mosby Middle School in Richmond performed a play based on a 1951 science fiction story by Ray Bradbury. “The Other Foot” depicts future African Americans, despairing of ever being treated equally on Earth, establishing their own colony on Mars. Years later, wars make Earth uninhabitable, so the surviving Whites also rocket to Mars. I played the White refugees’ spokesman. If the earlier colonists would take us in, I offered, we Whites would do the dirty, low-paying jobs and suffer all the indignities of second-class citizenship, just as Blacks had on Earth. In keeping with post-World War II racial optimism, a sweet old Black man steps forward and tells us Whites: You can stay, and we are not going to treat you the way you treated us but the way you should have treated us.
