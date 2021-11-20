ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

The Darkness at Bournemouth O2 Academy Bournemouth

stereoboard.com
 5 days ago

The Darkness are a rock band from Lowestoft, Suffolk, consisting of Justin Hawkins, Dan Hawkins, Rufus Tiger Taylor and Frankie Poullain. Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices....

www.stereoboard.com

blackbookmotorsport.com

Bournemouth reveals Formula E race bid

Formula E race would take place on seafront road circuit. Wessex Entrepreneurs Group eyes 2023 for first ePrix. Event would be in addition to existing Formula E race in London. The English town of Bournemouth has put in a bid to host a Formula E race for three years, beginning in 2023.
MOTORSPORTS
stereoboard.com

Billy Bragg at Bristol O2 Academy Bristol

Billy Bragg is a British folk-punk singer-songwriter and activist from Essex, England, best known for tracks such as A New England, which became a Top 10 hit for Kirsty MacColl in 1983. Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of Billy Bragg events here.
MUSIC
stereoboard.com

Soft Cell at Leeds O2 Academy Leeds

Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of Soft Cell events here. Address: Leeds O2 Academy Leeds, 55 Cookridge Street, Leeds, LS2 3AW. The O2 Academy Leeds is one of many Academy Music Group owned, O2 sponsored live music and entertainment venues in the UK. Boasting a capacity of 2,300, the building was originally known as the Coliseum after first opening in 1885, before becoming a cinema, town hall, and even a bingo hall before returning to action as a club and opening as the O2 Academy in 2008. It's a common stop on any rock, indie, and metal band's UK tour.
MUSIC
stereoboard.com

Fish at Liverpool O2 Academy Liverpool

Fish is the stage name of Derek William Dick, a singer-songwriter from Midlothian, Scotland, best known for his time as the frontman of neo-prog rock band Marillion. Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of Fish events here. Staying the night in Liverpool? Find...
ENTERTAINMENT
stereoboard.com

Fish at Sheffield O2 Academy Sheffield

Fish is the stage name of Derek William Dick, a singer-songwriter from Midlothian, Scotland, best known for his time as the frontman of neo-prog rock band Marillion. Fish will be performing 1 event in Sheffield on Friday 19th November 2021 at the O2 Academy Sheffield.
MUSIC
stereoboard.com

The Darkness at Cambridge Corn Exchange

The Darkness are a rock band from Lowestoft, Suffolk, consisting of Justin Hawkins, Dan Hawkins, Rufus Tiger Taylor and Frankie Poullain. Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of The Darkness events here. Staying the night in Cambridge? Find somewhere near Cambridge's Corn Exchange...
MUSIC
stereoboard.com

Frank Carter And The Rattlesnakes at Liverpool O2 Academy Liverpool

Frank Carter and the Rattlesnakes are a British hardcore band from London, consisting of former Gallows and Pure Love frontman Frank Carter, Dean Richardson, Memby Jago and Tom Mitchener. Frank Carter And The Rattlesnakes will be performing 1 event in Liverpool on Wednesday 24th November 2021 at the O2 Academy...
MUSIC
stereoboard.com

Russell Brand at Bournemouth Pavilion

Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of Russell Brand events here. Staying the night in Bournemouth? Find somewhere near Bournemouth's Pavilion for this Russell Brand show. Explore your options on the map above and Book Your (Fully Refundable) Concert Hotel Today!. Address: Bournemouth...
CELEBRITIES
stereoboard.com

Bugzy Malone at Bristol O2 Academy Bristol

Bugzy Malone, real name Aaron Davis, is an English grime and UK hip hop rapper from Manchester. Starting his music career in 2010, he released his debut mixtape, ‘SwaggaMan’, in 2010. Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of Bugzy Malone events here. Official...
MUSIC
stereoboard.com

The Libertines at Glasgow O2 Academy Glasgow

The Libertines are an indie rock band from London, consisting of Carl Barat, Peter Doherty, John Hassall and Gary Powell. Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of The Libertines events here. Official face value from £45.75. Resale tickets from £34.50. Address: Glasgow O2...
MUSIC
stereoboard.com

The Courteeners at Edinburgh O2 Academy Edinburgh

The Courteeners are an indie-rock band from Manchester, consisting of Liam Fray, Michael Campbell, Daniel Conan Moores, Mark Cuppello and Elina Lin. The Courteeners will be performing 1 event in Edinburgh on Wednesday 24th November 2021 at the O2 Academy Edinburgh.
MUSIC
BBC

Danny Hodgson: Punched footballer moves to rehabilitation hospital

A British footballer left in a coma when he was attacked in Australia has been moved to a rehabilitation hospital, his parents have said. Danny Hodgson, 26, and originally from Cleator Moor in Cumbria, was attacked in Perth, where he had been living. His parents Nicola and Peter said the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
stereoboard.com

Joanne Shaw Taylor at Oxford O2 Academy2 Oxford

Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of Joanne Shaw Taylor events here. Address: Oxford O2 Academy2 Oxford, 190 Cowley Road, Oxford, OX4 1UE. The O2 Academy Oxford is a live music and entertainment venue based on Cowley Road, southeast Oxford. Owned by the Academy Music Group and sponsored by O2, it boasts a 1,350 standing capacity and is a common stop on many rock, metal and indie bands' tours of the UK. There's even a sister venue - the O2 Academy Oxford 2 - for some of the smaller bands, too!
MUSIC
stereoboard.com

Ant Middleton at Manchester O2 Apollo

Born in Portsmouth and raised in rural France, Middleton set his sights on a career in the armed forces and didn’t stop striving until he achieved his goal. He joined the Special Boat Service (SBS) in 2008 and spent 4 years there. The SBS is the UK’s naval special forces unit and the sister unit of the SAS.
U.K.
SkySports

Fulham's Aleksandar Mitrovic and Bournemouth's Scott Parker win Sky Bet Championship October awards

Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic has been named the Sky Bet Championship Player of the Month for October. With four goals in August, six in September, eight in October, a hat-trick against West Brom, a brace against QPR and Nottingham Forest, Mitrovic is simply bullying Championship defenders into submission with his power in the air and strength on the ground.
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min.com

Eddie Howe looking to his former Bournemouth players at Newcastle

Exclusive - Eddie Howe is considering making some of his former Bournemouth players top transfer targets for Newcastle United in January, 90min has been told. As new Magpies boss, Howe has been promised funds by the club’s new owners and he will be helped in recruiting players by a new Sporting Director, who is due to be appointed.
PREMIER LEAGUE
stereoboard.com

McFly at London O2 Arena

McFly are a pop-rock band from London, consisting of Tom Fletcher, Danny Jones, Dougie Poynter and Harry Judd. Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of McFly events here. Official face value from £0.00. Resale tickets from £48.16. Address: London O2 Arena, Peninsula Square,...
Tribal Football

Bournemouth boss Parker explains holding back Man City winger Rogers

Bournemouth boss Scott Parker has explained holding back on-loan Manchester City attacker Morgan Rogers. Parker has praised the City winger for his attitude and application in training, as well as the regular cameos he has been given. “Yeah I've learnt a lot, I've learnt a lot about him," Parker said...
PREMIER LEAGUE
stereoboard.com

Lil Tjay at London O2 Academy Brixton

Lil Tjay is the moniker used by American rapper, singer and songwriter Tione Jayden Merritt who was born in the Bronx, New York City. Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of Lil Tjay events here. Address: London O2 Academy Brixton, 211 Stockwell Road,...
CELEBRITIES

