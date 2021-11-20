Wet Wet Wet at Scunthorpe Baths Hall

Not only are there a bajillion brands of dog food, but then there’s the type of dog food—dry vs. wet. How do you know which to pick? Generally speaking, wet food is better for dogs than dry food. Wet food has fewer carbohydrates, which are difficult for dogs to digest, and more water, which keeps dogs hydrated. As we’ve said time and again when discussing training techniques, breed standards and best dog parent practices, every pup is an individual. Before you change up any routine (food included), go over your options with your vet and use what you know about your dog’s health and personality to make decisions. Whether it’s wet or dry food, you want your dog’s nutrition to work for them.

PETS ・ 14 DAYS AGO