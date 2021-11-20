Jonathan Van Ness at London Palladium

The ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ cast members ‘began filming last Tuesday’ and are ‘picking up right where they left off,’ one source EXCLUSIVELY told HL. It looks like Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans can rejoice about the upcoming 12th season, which has reportedly already started filming and is bringing back the full cast, including Kathy Hilton. “The ladies began filming last Tuesday,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife before touching upon Erika Jayne‘s storyline, which heavily covered her legal woes last season. “They are picking up right where they left off with the Erika story line but she also will be trying to have a lighter and fun season as much as she possibly can.”
