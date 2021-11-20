ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jonathan Van Ness at London Palladium

Jonathan Van Ness is a celebrity hair stylist,...

Hello Magazine

Beyoncé almost breaks the internet in plunging white gown – and woah

Beyoncé took social media by storm on Wednesday when she wore a plunging white gown in a new Instagram photo with husband Jay-Z. The singer's snap has racked up over one million likes in a matter of hours, and it's not hard to see why. The 40-year-old looked sensational in the figure-hugging gown, which she styled with a white fur coat and a yellow diamond necklace.
CELEBRITIES
Sioux City Journal

Here's why Iman Shumpert won 'Dancing' and what the series needs to do next

Iman Shumpert and Daniella Karagach won “Dancing with the Stars” Monday night and that’s just as it should be. Considering he came into the competition as an athlete trying to extend his playing time, Shumpert made the greatest leap into another arena. He and Karagach were halting at best during those first weeks. They dug in, figured out how to make their height discrepancy work and emerged as a pair who wowed each time out. Their dances were original, dynamic and filled with tricks others wouldn’t try. When he started lifting her like they were in the weight room, the results were impressive.
TV & VIDEOS
Allure

Kourtney Kardashian Looks Unrecognizable With Blonde Hair

Halloween weekend might have ended, but that hasn't stopped celebrities like Kourtney Kardashian from flooding our Instagram feeds with snapshots of the festivities-filled weekend on Monday, November 1. Out of the two Halloween costumes that she posted to her feed, her debut as Alabama Worley (the female protagonist in the film True Romance) made us do a double-take.
CELEBRITIES
PBS NewsHour

It’s a holiday TV guide, Charlie Brown

LOS ANGELES — Supply-chain woes are this year’s Grinch, threatening to steal gifts and good cheer. But TV is overstocked with holiday specials and rom-coms — including the Food Network’s first movie and the rebranded GAC Family channel’s Christmas debut. Old favorites such as 1965’s “A Charlie Brown Christmas” may...
NFL
HuffingtonPost

Macaulay Culkin Is Now A Gucci Model And Completely At Home On The Runway

Why settle for Kendall Jenner or a Hadid offspring for your next runway show, when you could have ... Macaulay Culkin?. Call it a Culkin-aissance because there’s no better time to be a part of the famous family. While his brother Kieran is starring on the buzziest drama of the moment, Macaualy has gone from child star to full-fledged Gucci model.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
ETOnline.com

Teyana Taylor Says She's 'Proud But Not Shocked' by Husband Iman Shumpert's 'Dancing With the Stars' Win

Teyana Taylor is bursting with love and pride for her husband, Iman Shumpert. The 30-year-old singer took to Instagram to celebrate the former basketball player's victory as the winner of Dancing With the Stars' 30th season. Shumpert and his partner, Daniella Karagach, took home the mirrorball trophy during Monday's epic finale. The pair performed an epic freestyle set to both "Lose Control" by Missy Elliott and "Bounce" by DJ Clent that guest judge Julianne Hough called the best freestyle in the show's history.
THEATER & DANCE
Jonathan Van Ness
Miami Herald

‘Her stylist set her up:’ Kendall Jenner ripped over barely there dress at Miami wedding

Her half-sister Kim Kardashian’s been married three times, so you’d think Kendall Jenner would know not to upstage the bride. But apparently the Internet peanut gallery is of the belief the model did just that last week. Jenner was in Miami, along with fellow models Hailey Bieber and Bella Hadid, for influencer Lauren Perez’s Thursday nuptials to businessman David Waltzer.
MIAMI, FL
Reuters

Teen phenom Olivia Rodrigo leads American Music Award nominations

LOS ANGELES, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Pop newcomer Olivia Rodrigo led nominations on Thursday for the 2021 American Music Awards, where she will compete for the top prize against fan favorites like Taylor Swift, BTS and Drake. Rodrigo, 18, who burst onto the charts in January, got seven nods including...
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

‘RHOBH’ Season 12: Full Cast Confirmed To Return As Erika Jayne Hopes For A ‘Lighter’ Storyline

The ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ cast members ‘began filming last Tuesday’ and are ‘picking up right where they left off,’ one source EXCLUSIVELY told HL. It looks like Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans can rejoice about the upcoming 12th season, which has reportedly already started filming and is bringing back the full cast, including Kathy Hilton. “The ladies began filming last Tuesday,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife before touching upon Erika Jayne‘s storyline, which heavily covered her legal woes last season. “They are picking up right where they left off with the Erika story line but she also will be trying to have a lighter and fun season as much as she possibly can.”
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
mix929.com

Jennifer Garner says Ariana Grande looked “beautiful” in her ’13 Going on 30′ dress

Jennifer Garner approves of Ariana Grande’s take on one of her most famous 13 Going on 30 looks. On The Voice earlier this week, the singer paid homage to the 2004 rom-com by wearing the Versace dress Garner’s character, Jenna Rink, wears in the movie’s “Thriller” dance scene. In a new interview with People, Garner says she messaged Ari after seeing the tribute.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Dancing With the Stars' Frontrunner JoJo Siwa Reacts to Losing Mirrorball Trophy

JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson might not have taken home the Mirrorball Trophy during Monday's Dancing With the Stars finale, but the pair couldn't be more proud of how they performed in Season 30. Coming in second to NBA star Iman Shumpert and his partner Daniella Karagach in a surprise upset, Siwa and Johnson earned two perfect scores during the finale, as well as the most combined points of any duo throughout the season.
TV SHOWS
Us Weekly

American Music Awards 2021: Bobby Brown and Alicia Etheredge, More of the Hottest Couples on the Red Carpet

Red carpet date night! Ahead of the 2021 American Music Awards on Sunday, November 21, celebrity couples stepped out in style on the red carpet. Bobby Brown and his wife, Alicia Etheredge, struck a pose in all-black outfits outside the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The pair got engaged in May 2010, one year after welcoming their son, Cassius, when the 52-year-old Grammy winner proposed during a Florida concert.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Reality Tea

Carole Radziwill Says She Changed Andy Cohen’s Life & Slams Him For Building Real Housewives Franchise “On The Backs Of Women”

Another day, another drama unfolding from the housewives book Not All Diamonds And Rosé by Dave Quinn! Unlike his usual careful, neutral position, Andy Cohen did not hold back in the new book, published by Andy Cohen Books. The daddy of housewives seemingly had a scolding to deliver regarding former Real Housewives of New York City star […] The post Carole Radziwill Says She Changed Andy Cohen’s Life & Slams Him For Building Real Housewives Franchise “On The Backs Of Women” appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV & VIDEOS

