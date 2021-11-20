The Libertines at Margate Winter Gardens

The Libertines are an indie rock band from London, consisting of Carl Barat, Peter Doherty, John Hassall and Gary Powell. Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of The Libertines events here. Official face value from £45.75. Resale tickets from £34.50. Address: Glasgow O2...
Winter Garden residents are in for a big surprise as a unique performer is coming to the area. Carey Frank, a dynamic and young performing, touring, and recording artist from Los Angeles will bring his unique style of organ and piano performance to the Pilars Loft this week. Originally from...
Paul Weller has announced a new UK show for next summer. The legendary singer-songwriter will headline Dreamland Margate on July 15 as part of the venue's Summer Series. Tickets go on sale at 9am on November 26. The Modfather will also headline Swansea's Singleton Park on July 31. He's currently...
A new headliner has been confirmed for next year's Hampton Court Palace Festival. Jack Savoretti will top the bill on June 17, alongside previously announced artists Crowded House, Lionel Richie, and George Benson. Tickets go on general sale at 10am on November 26. Head here for pre-sale tickets. The 38-year-old...
Glass Animals are an English indie-rock band from Oxford, consisting of frontman Dave Bayley alongside Drew MacFarlane, Edmund Irwin-Singer and Joe Seaward.
Kelly Lee Owens has won the Welsh Music Prize for 'Inner Song'. The Welsh vocalist and producer saw off competition from Gruff Rhys, The Anchoress, Afro Cluster, Carwyn Ellis and Rio 18, Datblygu, El Goodo, Gwenifer Raymond, Kelly Lee Owens, Mace The Great, Novo Amor, Private World and Pys Melyn to succeed last year’s winner, Deyah, who took home the gong for 'Care City'.
The Courteeners are an indie-rock band from Manchester, consisting of Liam Fray, Michael Campbell, Daniel Conan Moores, Mark Cuppello and Elina Lin.
Shed Seven are an English indie-rock band from York, consisting of Rick Witter, Paul Banks, Tom Gladwin, Joe Johnson and Alan Leach.
The Australian Pink Floyd Show are a tribute band from Adelaide, dedicated to emulating and celebrating the world-famous sound of legendary rockers Pink Floyd.
Rod Stewart has been announced for the Nordoff Robbins' Christmas concert. He will perform at St Luke’s Church in Chelsea, London on December 14 for what has been billed as The Nordoff Robbins Carol Service. Imelda May, and saxophonist and presenter Jess Gillam will also appear. Tickets are on sale now. Stewart said:
Paul McCartney and his daughter Mary had a father-daughter date night at the premiere of the upcoming docuseries ‘The Beatles: Get Back’ in London. It was a family affair at the London premiere of The Beatles: Get Back, an upcoming three-part documentary series that will offer Beatles fans an intimate glimpse of the band’s most pivotal recording sessions. Former Beatle Paul McCartney attended the premiere on Tuesday, Nov. 16 with daughter Mary, 52. The 79-year-old musician was all smiles as he posed with his photographer daughter on the red carpet, wearing a sharp navy blue suit.
So, The Beatles are the greatest band of all time, right? Not if you ask Paul McCartney. Sir Paul himself feels that The Everly Brothers deserve the honor. British newspaper the Daily Mail reports that, according to a passage in his new book The Lyrics, the former Beatle says he and band mate John Lennon were plenty inspired by the pioneering American rock ‘n’ roll duo.
A metal detectorist in West Norfolk, England, has unearthed the largest Anglo-Saxon treasure hoard ever discovered: a bounty of 131 coins and four golden objects. Most of the items were found over the course of six years by a single detectorist, who wishes to remain anonymous, according to the British Museum.
Sir Paul McCartney took the stage at the Royal Festival Hall in London on Friday, November 8, to discuss his new quasi-memoir, The Lyrics: 1956 to the Present—touching on everything from his relationship with John Lennon, his thoughts on a new Beatles museum in Liverpool, his distaste for passport photos and more, the night was another gem of new reflections from the now-79-year-old former-Beatle.
The “Little House on the Prairie” actress just underwent intense oral surgery. She is doing well and in recovery. Melissa Gilbert is known for so much more than her acting. An author and advocate for sobriety, Gilbert is a busy woman. Today, however, Gilbert is recovering after undergoing dental surgery. In her latest Instagram post, the “Little House on the Prairie” star shares a lengthy update with her fans.
In a career spanning nearly 60 years, The Rolling Stones have released 30 albums and released nearly 450 songs—and recorded plenty more. Throughout the 1960s and ’70s, the Stones saw their most peaks on the charts with a batch of No. 1 hits from their first U.S. hit “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” and the stark 1966 anthem of “Paint It, Black”—the comma in the title added by the band’s label Decca at the time—the first single off the Stones’ fourth album Aftermath, to the balladry of their 1973 number one single “Angie,” a song Keith Richards may have written about Angela Bowie, Angie Dickinson, or his daughter Angela.
It’s 1 October 1966 and Cream are playing at the Central London Polytechnic in Regent Street. Eric Clapton had left John Mayall’s Bluesbreakers in July, and since teaming up with bassist Jack Bruce and drummer Ginger Baker, Cream seemed invincible. That three already well-established musicians should form a band was...
A previously unheard track featuring Ringo Starr and George Harrison has been played for the first time after being unearthed in a loft. As BBC News reports, the song – titled ‘Radhe Shaam’ – was written and produced in 1968 by broadcaster Suresh Joshi. It features former Beatles bandmates Starr and Harrison on drums and guitar respectively, as well as Indian classical musician Aashish Khan.
Rock’n’roll musicians have a habit of thinking of themselves like secular gods, but the truth is they’re not infallible. No matter how successful a band may or may not have been in the past, there’s never any guarantee their next record will live up to the heights they’ve previously scaled. Sometimes, everything that once went right just all goes wrong.There are often extenuating circumstances, of course. Band members may leave due to death, drugs or just good old-fashioned “musical differences”, or an ambitious new direction may turn out to be more like a swerve into oncoming traffic.Whatever the cause, the...
Robert Plant and Alison Krauss celebrated the release of Raise the Roof Friday by performing a pair of songs from their new album on The Late Show and then on Saturday’s CBS Mornings.
For the pre-taped, out-of-studio performance from Nashville, Plant and Krauss — encircled by their troupe of guitarists and percussionists — delivered “Can’t Let Go” and, as a web exclusive, “Trouble With My Lover” from the new LP, their first album together since 2007’s Grammy Album of the Year-winning Raising Sand.
The appearance offered a preview of Plant and Krauss’ just-announced 2022 trek, the first time the duo have toured...
