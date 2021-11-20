ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Stylistics at Oxford New Theatre

 5 days ago

The Stylistics are an American soul group from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, featuring original members Airrion Love and Herbert Murrell,...

butlerradio.com

Curtain Rises On New Butler Little Theatre Production

The curtain rises tonight on a new production at the Butler Little Theatre. The cast takes the stage tonight to perform “Marjorie Prime,” a show that explores the mysteries of human identity and the limits of artificial intelligence. The show begins at 8 p.m. tonight and Saturday. A Sunday matinee...
BUTLER, PA
uoregon.edu

Live acting returns to campus in new University Theatre season

Even during a pandemic, the show must go on. After a year and a half of canceled, scaled back, and performed over Zoom, University Theatre is back with a full roster of in-theater productions. “We’re back in business,” said Janet Rose, interim head of the Department of Theatre Arts. “We’re...
EUGENE, OR
Brass Transit Live in Oxford

Brass Transit Live in Oxford

Sunday, November 21, 2021 7:00 pm Event by Oxford Performing Arts Center Tickets: www.oxfordpac.org/events/detail/brass-transit-1 A dynamic, crowd-pleasing, studio-tight powerhouse, and the world’s foremost Chicago tribute! An indication of the band’s authenticity and high-level musicianship: Chicago’s current ranks already include one longtime veteran of Brass Transit! Brass Transit was formed in 2008, its accomplished, award-winning roster intent on […]
OXFORD, AL
stereoboard.com

Marti Pellow at Woking New Victoria Theatre

Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of Marti Pellow events here. Staying the night in Woking? Find somewhere near Woking's New Victoria Theatre for this Marti Pellow show. Explore your options on the map above and Book Your (Fully Refundable) Concert Hotel Today!
sacredheart.edu

SHU Community Theatre Director Brings New Vision to the Job

Fairfield native also records the music for Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. He plays various instruments and writes and produces music. He has worked with artists such as Stevie Wonder, John Legend and Alicia Keys. He has played at venues like Carnegie Hall and the Apollo Theater in New York City. Recently he recorded all the music for the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, a job he has had for several years.
FAIRFIELD, CT
maine.edu

Department of Theatre

It’s 1995 - Gangsta’s Paradise, Waterfalls, and Creep are at the top of the charts. But for Agnes, none of that matters because her little sister, Tilly is gone - or is she? Armed with her sister’s last Dungeons and Dragons campaign, Agnes now has to navigate the secret world Tilly created to find out who she really was when she was alive. Bursting with homicidal fairies, nasty ogres, and 90s pop culture, She Kills Monsters is a heart-pounding homage to the geek and warrior within us all.
northernvirginiamag.com

The New Leader of the Signature Theatre Loves “Rent” and the “Golden Girls”

How many of us can say our life’s path was determined by someone else’s high school play? Matthew Gardiner and his twin brother, James, were so transported by a cousin’s performance of The Wiz that it pointed the 4-year-olds toward their future careers: Matthew was recently promoted to artistic director of Signature Theatre in July, making him the youngest head of a major Washington-area theater, and James is Signature’s deputy director of creative content and publicity. Both of their parents were computer programmers. “How James and I fell in love with musical theater was a mystery to everybody,” recalls Matthew. Now he’s running a Tony Award–winning theater of his own in Arlington. As for his vision for the future of Signature Theatre, he’ll continue to both reinvent classic musicals and debut new works, but with an emphasis on lifting up underrepresented voices. This season, that will include shows like the debut of We Won’t Sleep, a musical about Jeannette Rankin, the first U.S. congresswoman.
The Taft Theatre

The Taft Theatre

The Taft Theatre is a large seated theater located inside the Masonic Temple Building in downtown Cincinnati. Renovations took place in 2011 to upgrade the building from its 1928 beginnings. The Taft Theatre hosts some of the most well respected performers from around the world.
CINCINNATI, OH
stereoboard.com

Bedknobs and Broomsticks at Dartford Orchard Theatre

Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of Bedknobs and Broomsticks events here. Staying the night in Dartford? Find somewhere near Dartford's Orchard Theatre for this Bedknobs And Broomsticks show. Explore your options on the map above and Book Your (Fully Refundable) Concert Hotel Today!
stereoboard.com

Kevin Bloody Wilson at Hayes Beck Theatre

Kevin Bloody Wilson is the stage name of Dennis Bryant, a comedian and singer-songwriter from Sydney. Kevin Bloody Wilson will be performing 1 event in Hayes on Thursday 25th November 2021 at the Beck Theatre.
city-countyobserver.com

USI Theatre To Stage New Adaptation Of “A Christmas Carol

University of Southern Indiana Theatre continues its 2021-2022 live season with a Christmas classic: A Christmas Carol. This adaptation of Charles Dicken’s beloved story was written and will be directed by USI’s own Elliot Wasserman, Professor of Theatre. The production runs from November 18-21 in the USI Performance Center located in University Center East on USI’s campus.
EVANSVILLE, IN
stereoboard.com

Magic of Motown at Stoke Victoria Hall

Magic Of Motown is a touring event that features the music from some of, you guessed it, Motown’s most popular names! Although you won’t actually be greeted by the Jackson 5, Martha Reeves, Diana Ross, and more, you’ll certainly be dancing to them. Magic of Motown will be performing 1...
stereoboard.com

Scotty McCreery Live in Oxford

Scotty McCreery Live in Oxford

Thursday, November 18, 2021 7:00 pm Event by Oxford Performing Arts Center Tickets: oxfordpac.org/events/detail/scotty-mccreery Scotty McCreery burst onto the national music scene in 2011 at age 17, quickly establishing himself as one of country music’s hottest new stars. McCreery has toured with Brad Paisley and Rascal Flatts, headlined his own tours, earned industry and fan accolades, and […]
OXFORD, AL
The Daily Collegian

Theatre alum Jerrie Johnson to talk career, new series on Nov. 29

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Penn State School of Theatre alum Jerrie Johnson (she/they) will give a public talk at 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 29, in the HUB-Robeson Center’s Freeman Auditorium. She visits Penn State immediately before embarking on a press tour for her new Amazon Prime Video series, “Harlem,” set to debut on Dec. 3. Johnson’s presentation is sponsored by the College of Arts and Architecture, the college’s Office of Multicultural Programs, and the School of Theatre.
ENTERTAINMENT
stereoboard.com

Joanne Shaw Taylor at Oxford O2 Academy2 Oxford

Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of Joanne Shaw Taylor events here. Address: Oxford O2 Academy2 Oxford, 190 Cowley Road, Oxford, OX4 1UE. The O2 Academy Oxford is a live music and entertainment venue based on Cowley Road, southeast Oxford. Owned by the Academy Music Group and sponsored by O2, it boasts a 1,350 standing capacity and is a common stop on many rock, metal and indie bands' tours of the UK. There's even a sister venue - the O2 Academy Oxford 2 - for some of the smaller bands, too!
big945.com

New seats coming to The Lost Colony’s Waterside Theatre for 2022

A project is underway to remove all 1,500 seats from Fort Raleigh National Historic Site’s Waterside Theatre, home of The Lost Colony outdoor symphonic drama. According to National Parks of Eastern North Carolina public affairs specialist Michael Barber, the seats were last fully replaced in 1997 and seats have been individually replaced or taken out of service as needed over the last 24 years.
oakpark.com

Festival Theatre seeks new board members

As we close our theater season for 2021, the Oak Park Festival Theatre Board (OPFT) and staff are feeling very grateful for the tremendous support we’ve received from our community recently. A huge “Thank you!” goes out to all who joined us for a production and donated to keep our vital mission going. We honestly could not have done it without you.
OAK PARK, IL
hersheypa.com

Broadway Touring Productions Stop at Hershey Theatre for Thanksgiving and New Year Holidays

The 2021 holiday season brings two phenomenal Broadway touring productions to Hershey, Pa. for week-long engagements of Waitress and The Prom! Spend the week of Thanksgiving with Waitress when it visits Hershey Theatre on November 23-28, 2021, and the week between Christmas and New Year with The Prom on December 28, 2021, through January 2, 2022. Learn more about these shows and how to get tickets below.
HERSHEY, PA

