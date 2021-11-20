The Stylistics at Oxford New Theatre

How many of us can say our life’s path was determined by someone else’s high school play? Matthew Gardiner and his twin brother, James, were so transported by a cousin’s performance of The Wiz that it pointed the 4-year-olds toward their future careers: Matthew was recently promoted to artistic director of Signature Theatre in July, making him the youngest head of a major Washington-area theater, and James is Signature’s deputy director of creative content and publicity. Both of their parents were computer programmers. “How James and I fell in love with musical theater was a mystery to everybody,” recalls Matthew. Now he’s running a Tony Award–winning theater of his own in Arlington. As for his vision for the future of Signature Theatre, he’ll continue to both reinvent classic musicals and debut new works, but with an emphasis on lifting up underrepresented voices. This season, that will include shows like the debut of We Won’t Sleep, a musical about Jeannette Rankin, the first U.S. congresswoman.

