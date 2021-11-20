ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Tim Minchin at Blackpool Opera House

stereoboard.com
 5 days ago

Tim Minchin is an English-Australian comedian and musician born in Northampton but based in Melbourne. Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices....

www.stereoboard.com

Comments / 0

Related
stereoboard.com

Tim Minchin at Leicester De Montfort Hall

Tim Minchin is an English-Australian comedian and musician born in Northampton but based in Melbourne. Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of Tim Minchin events here. Staying the night in Leicester? Find somewhere near Leicester's De Montfort Hall for this Tim Minchin show....
ENTERTAINMENT
stereoboard.com

Tim Minchin at Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

Tim Minchin is an English-Australian comedian and musician born in Northampton but based in Melbourne. Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of Tim Minchin events here. Staying the night in Nottingham? Find somewhere near Nottingham's Motorpoint Arena for this Tim Minchin show. Explore...
ENTERTAINMENT
stereoboard.com

Tim Minchin at Ipswich Regent Theatre

Tim Minchin is an English-Australian comedian and musician born in Northampton but based in Melbourne. Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of Tim Minchin events here. Address: Ipswich Regent Theatre, 3 St Helens Street, Ipswich, IP4 1HE. Telephone: 01473 433100. Venue Capacity: 1535.
THEATER & DANCE
stereoboard.com

Tim Minchin in Stockton - Ticket Options

Staying the night in Stockton? Find somewhere near Stockton's Globe for this Tim Minchin show. Explore your options on the map above and Book Your (Fully Refundable) Concert Hotel Today!. Disclosure: Stereoboard is FREE to use. When you buy a ticket or book a hotel, we may receive a commission....
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Minchin
stereoboard.com

Tim Minchin at Oxford New Theatre

Tim Minchin is an English-Australian comedian and musician born in Northampton but based in Melbourne. Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of Tim Minchin events here. Address: Oxford New Theatre, George Street, Oxford, OX1 2AG. Telephone: 08448 713020. Venue Capacity: 1800. The New...
THEATER & DANCE
vermontjournal.com

Drew Lynch comedy at Bellows Falls Opera House

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – PK’s Irish Pub in Bellows Falls presents comedy super star Drew Lynch at Bellows Falls Opera House Jan. 20, 2022 at 7 p.m. Stand-up comedian Drew Lynch made his start on America’s Got Talent in 2015 where he was the runner-up in the season finale as well as Howie Mandel’s Golden Buzzer. The evening is hosted by Tom Penza. Tickets are on sale now at www.bellowsfallsoperahouse.com.
ENTERTAINMENT
stereoboard.com

BenDeLaCreme at Newcastle Upon Tyne Tyne Theatre And Opera House

Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of BenDeLaCreme events here. Staying the night in Newcastle Upon Tyne? Find somewhere near Newcastle Upon Tyne's Tyne Theatre And Opera House for this Bendelacreme show. Explore your options on the map above and Book Your (Fully Refundable) Concert Hotel Today!
ENTERTAINMENT
Denver Post

A whole new “Nutcracker” on stage at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House

When “The Nutcracker” needs new clothes, ballet companies turn to pros like Holly Hynes. The New Jersey-based costume designer has emerged as a go-to tutu-maker for the holiday classic. “I seem to be on this Nutcracker circuit now,” she said in an interview last week from her home studio in...
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blackpool Opera House#English Australian#The Opera House
stereoboard.com

Kevin Bloody Wilson at Weston Super Mare Playhouse

Kevin Bloody Wilson is the stage name of Dennis Bryant, a comedian and singer-songwriter from Sydney. Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of Kevin Bloody Wilson events here. Staying the night in Weston Super Mare? Find somewhere near Weston Super Mare's Playhouse for...
THEATER & DANCE
TheDailyBeast

Broadway Performer Who Plays ‘Judas’ in ‘Jesus Christ Superstar’ Tour Charged with Breaching U.S. Capitol

In an dubious example of extreme theater kid energy, James D. Beeks, a musical theater actor with multiple Broadway credits, has been arrested on charges related to the breaching of the Capitol on Jan. 6. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia announced on Tuesday that the 49-year-old Beeks, “an affiliate of the Oath Keepers,” has been charged with obstruction of Congress and unlawfully entering a restricted building or grounds.
CONGRESS & COURTS
People

Saturday Night Live Comedian and Writer Peter Aykroyd Dead at 66

Peter Aykroyd, former Saturday Night Live comedian and writer and brother of actor Dan Aykroyd, has died. He was 66. Peter's death was announced during Saturday's episode of the sketch comedy show, hosted by Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star Simu Liu. A title card during the...
CELEBRITIES
NME

Unheard song featuring Ringo Starr and George Harrison found in loft

A previously unheard track featuring Ringo Starr and George Harrison has been played for the first time after being unearthed in a loft. As BBC News reports, the song – titled ‘Radhe Shaam’ – was written and produced in 1968 by broadcaster Suresh Joshi. It features former Beatles bandmates Starr and Harrison on drums and guitar respectively, as well as Indian classical musician Aashish Khan.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Melbourne
American Songwriter

Robert Plant Weighs In on Beatles-Stones Feud: McCartney “Should Just Play Bass with The Stones”; Talks Eric Clapton, Led Zeppelin

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone‘s Music Now show, Robert Plant says that the ongoing feud between the Beatles frontman Paul McCartney and the British-born rock band The Rolling Stones should stop. How? Plant says that McCartney “should just play bass with The Stones.”. McCartney, who likened The Stones...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Andrew Lloyd Webber tells young actors they work in the service industry: ‘Nobody has a right to be on stage’

Andrew Lloyd Webber has criticised young cast members of his musical Cinderella, accusing them of not recognising that they work in the “service industry”.Earlier this month, reports emerged in The Daily Mail claiming that the theatre composer had “berated” the cast of his new production after they received a negative review from The New York Post, believing it would impact a Broadway transfer of the musical.His call was allegedly played over the speakers at the Gillian Lynne Theatre, with cast members said to be left in tears afterwards and discussing potential strike action.Speaking to BBC Radio 4’s Front Row on...
CELEBRITIES
boothbayregister.com

The Boneheads and ‘The Last Waltz’ at the Opera House

The historic Opera House stage in Boothbay Harbor will showcase the talents of Maine musicians during the final two live concerts of the 2021 season. Regional favorites, The Boneheads will take to the stage on Saturday, Nov. 13. A week later, the last concert of the season, Hallowell-based musicians will present The Band’s “The Last Waltz” on Nov. 19.
kniakrls.com

David Nail Coming to Pella Opera House

Country signer David Nail is coming to Pella as part of his Bootheel 2021 Tour. Nail is a Grammy-nominated artist with a pair of No. 1 charting Country Hits, “Let It Rain,” and “Whatever She’s Got,” and will perform this Saturday at 7 p.m. at the Pella Opera House. Tickets cost $30 for adults and $18 for students and are available at the Pella Opera House website.
PELLA, IA
JC Post

Matilda Jr. is set for Friday evening at the Opera House

You can join the ASTRA Youth from Junction City Middle School on Friday evening as they present Matilda Jr. at 7 p.m. There is no admission charge. The ASTRA Program is an after-school theatre program held at the CL Hoover Opera House, funded by the R2B4 Bramlage Family Foundation. The middle school students come to the Opera House three afternoons a week and work with the show Directors. Here they learn theatre techniques in vocals, choreography, improv, script reading, stage management, character roles, and set design. The Lead Director, and Education Director at the Opera House, Melissa Ford, along with our Kansas State University Students, Jackson Welsh, Assistant Director, Annelise Mock and Jenna Bicklehaupt, Associate Directors, work with the youth to instill and create their best qualities in everything theatre.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
penbaypilot.com

Seasonal shows take 2021 stage at Camden Opera House

CAMDEN — The Camden Opera House, 29 Elm St., offers seasonal treats in upcoming weeks, just the ticket – if you get them now – to offer respite from the hustle and bustle. All shows are reduced capacity with some spacing, and masks are required in the building. Camden’s annual...
CAMDEN, ME
funcheap.com

“Harriet’s Spirit” at Bayview Opera House (Nov. 13-14)

“Harriet’s Spirit” at Bayview Opera House (Nov. 13-14) A young girl’s story of courage & empowerment inspired by Harriet Tubman. Inspired by the life of American abolitionist and humanitarian Harriet Tubman, Harriet’s Spirit is a new opera based on the story of a middle school girl who triumphs over the challenges of adolescence with the help of the Civil War-era legend as her role model and spirit guide.
THEATER & DANCE
stereoboard.com

Halsey, Sam Fender, Griff And Rina Sawayama To Perform At The NME Awards 2022

Halsey (pictured), Sam Fender, Griff, and Rina Sawayama have been confirmed to play at the NME Awards 2022. They'll perform at the ceremony at London's O2 Academy Brixton on March 2, sponsored by social music creation platform BandLab. Further acts are to be announced over the coming weeks. Pop giant...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy