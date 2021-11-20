Tim Minchin at Blackpool Opera House

You can join the ASTRA Youth from Junction City Middle School on Friday evening as they present Matilda Jr. at 7 p.m. There is no admission charge. The ASTRA Program is an after-school theatre program held at the CL Hoover Opera House, funded by the R2B4 Bramlage Family Foundation. The middle school students come to the Opera House three afternoons a week and work with the show Directors. Here they learn theatre techniques in vocals, choreography, improv, script reading, stage management, character roles, and set design. The Lead Director, and Education Director at the Opera House, Melissa Ford, along with our Kansas State University Students, Jackson Welsh, Assistant Director, Annelise Mock and Jenna Bicklehaupt, Associate Directors, work with the youth to instill and create their best qualities in everything theatre.

JUNCTION CITY, KS ・ 6 DAYS AGO