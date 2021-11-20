Deacon Blue at Liverpool MS Bank Arena

Deacon Blue are a Scottish rock pop band from Glasgow, currently consisting of singers Ricky Ross and Lorraine McIntosh, keyboard-player James Prime, and drummer Dougie Vipond, who were originally joined by Ewen Vernal and Graeme Kelling too. Deacon Blue will be performing 1 event in Portsmouth on Tuesday 16th November...
Deacon Blue are a Scottish rock pop band from Glasgow, currently consisting of singers Ricky Ross and Lorraine McIntosh, keyboard-player James Prime, and drummer Dougie Vipond, who were originally joined by Ewen Vernal and Graeme Kelling too.
Katherine Jenkins is a British classical-crossover singer from Neath, Wales. Starting her musical career in 1998, she signed with Universal Classics and Jazz and was offered the most lucrative deal in the UK's classical recording history.
Saint Etienne are an indie dance pop band from London, consisting of Sarah Cracknell, Bob Stanley and Pete Wiggs. Saint Etienne will be performing 1 event in Bristol on Tuesday 23rd November 2021 at the Trinity Centre.
Two extra dates have been added to the Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Tour. Due to demand, fans' favourite Hot Wheels Monster Trucks will now also take over the O2 Arena in London on January 7, and Liverpool's M&S Bank Arena on January 14, bringing the total number of shows at each venue to three. Tickets go on general sale at 9am on November 26.
Frank Carter and the Rattlesnakes are a British hardcore band from London, consisting of former Gallows and Pure Love frontman Frank Carter, Dean Richardson, Memby Jago and Tom Mitchener. Frank Carter And The Rattlesnakes will be performing 1 event in Liverpool on Wednesday 24th November 2021 at the O2 Academy...
Bastille have added two new dates to the Give Me The Future Tour. The English pop-rock band will now kick off the UK leg of the trek at Bournemouth International Centre on March 31 and will call at the Bonus Arena in Hull the next day. Tickets for these new dates go on sale at 9am on November 26.
Orlando Weeks has unveiled a new single, Bigger. Following Look Who's Talking Now, the alt-pop bop serves as the latest preview of his Bullion-produced sophomore LP, 'Hop Up', due out on January 14. He commented:. "Bigger is the all stomping little brother to the head nod of Deep Down. Part...
Miles Kane has teamed up with Corinne Bailey Rae for his new single, Nothing's Ever Gonna Be Good Enough. Following See Ya When I See Ya, the catchy duet serves as the latest preview of his upcoming LP, 'Change The Show', due out on January 21 via BMG. He said:
Steps have been announced as the final headline act for Trentham Live 2022. The pop favourites will top the bill at the North Staffordshire concert series within the picturesque grounds of Trentham Gardens on September 2. They join the previously confirmed headliners Craig David and Olly Murs. Tickets go on general sale at 10am on November 27.
Ozzy Osbourne has rescheduled the UK and European leg of his No More Tours 2 Tour for a second time due to the coronavirus pandemic. The rock legend will now call at arenas in Nottingham, Newcastle, Glasgow, Manchester, Dublin, London and Birmingham between May 31 and June 14, 2023. His...
Address: Norwich UEA, Earlham Road, Norwich, NR4 7TJ. The UEA is a live music venue based at the University of East Anglia. Officially called the Nick Rayns LCR, it boasts an all-standing capacity of 1,550 people and has seen some of the biggest and best names in rock, indie, punk, and metal taking to its stage over the years. Performers in modern times include Manic Street Preachers, U2, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Coldplay, and Kasabian.
The Libertines are an indie rock band from London, consisting of Carl Barat, Peter Doherty, John Hassall and Gary Powell.
Kelly Lee Owens has won the Welsh Music Prize for 'Inner Song'. The Welsh vocalist and producer saw off competition from Gruff Rhys, The Anchoress, Afro Cluster, Carwyn Ellis and Rio 18, Datblygu, El Goodo, Gwenifer Raymond, Kelly Lee Owens, Mace The Great, Novo Amor, Private World and Pys Melyn to succeed last year’s winner, Deyah, who took home the gong for 'Care City'.
The Courteeners are an indie-rock band from Manchester, consisting of Liam Fray, Michael Campbell, Daniel Conan Moores, Mark Cuppello and Elina Lin.
The former Oasis man has announced a run of outdoor concerts for summer 2022, kicking off with a set at In It Together Festival on June 4, before heading to Newcastle, Dundee, Rugeley, Cornwall, Cheshire, Colwyn Bay, London, Halifax and Bristol, where he'll wrap things up with a set at Bristol Sounds on June 22.
It was also the singer’s first time performing at the American Music Awards. On Sunday evening, Chlöe sizzled at the AMAs with a top-notch performance of her first solo single, “Have Mercy”. The 23-year-old blended her ethereal yet powerful vocals with an energetic and athletic choreography. Once again, she proved her versatility and talent as a performer.
A British footballer left in a coma when he was attacked in Australia has been moved to a rehabilitation hospital, his parents have said. Danny Hodgson, 26, and originally from Cleator Moor in Cumbria, was attacked in Perth, where he had been living. His parents Nicola and Peter said the...

