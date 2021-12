Genshin Impact update 2.3 will bring two brand new banners to the game. The first one will in fact be a double banner featuring two very popular characters, Eula and Albedo. The new update will bring brand new banner mechanics which allows players to choose between two limited character banners in the same update cycle. This could be the way that miHoYo decides to introduce banner re-runs in the future since it compensates for the absence of a new five-star character.

