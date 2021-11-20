Zsofia Pasztor: Even self-care seems another pandemic chore

Thanksgiving is one of my favorite holidays. Sadly, much of my family lives far away (all on the East Coast), so we don’t spend many Thanksgiving holidays together. We do celebrate it with our oldest daughter and her family who lived in California and now in Seattle. I like to go around the table and ask each person to share what they feel thankful for during the last year. Our family expects this ritual and comes prepared to reveal what they appreciate about their lives. I love to hear what each person is grateful for and to think about the things for which I’m thankful.

