Everett, WA

Zsofia Pasztor: Even self-care seems another pandemic chore

By Opinion Herald Forum
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Good to see you; it’s been a while,” she said the minute I walked over to the table. It had been a while. Almost two years now. Covid sort of threw a wrench into the plans for most of us. The autumn sun was just right, so people could...

Arkansas Business

Christian Health Care Shares Pandemic Pain

The economic and social chaos caused by the pandemic has shown the strength and innovation of Christian health care cost-sharing ministries. That’s the fervent belief of Evelio Silvera, vice president of communications and government affairs for Christian Care Ministries’ Medi-Share program in Melbourne, Florida. In the past year, Medi-Share processed or discounted bills of more than $1 billion for its 400,000 members.
RELIGION
thecut.com

How Do You Navigate Child Care in a Pandemic?

In the early days of the pandemic, most parents didn’t have a choice about child care. As the virus spread, many day cares and preschools closed entirely, leaving parents scrambling to balance work and taking care of young kids who were suddenly home all day. Now, a year and a half later, parents of children too young for primary school are still making decisions about child care in an ever-shifting framework. The vaccination rollout has reduced infection risk for child-care workers and the children they care for. Kids ages 5 to 11 are eligible for the COVID vaccine, and though the youngest children are still ineligible, experts say the risk of them getting very sick from COVID is low. Still, day-care centers and preschools are overwhelmingly privately run in the U.S., meaning that safety protocols vary widely, especially based on geographic area.
EDUCATION
HeraldNet

Letter of thanks: For eyes, ears and so much more

Because I am at the mature age of 87, I am deeply thankful for:. Good eyesight to be able to see my family and friends and the beautiful acts of nature all around me including birds, plants, flowers, trees, sunrises and sunsets. For ears to hear family and friends talking,...
EVERETT, WA
Green Valley News and Sun

Practicing Self Care Over the Holidays

With the holidays coming, it’s a good time to remember to look after your own needs, too. Here are some tips to help:. Schedule “me time” on the calendar. At least once a week from now through New Year’s, write “ME” on your calendar and use the time for whatever calms you -- working out, meditation, a long walk, a soak in the tub... and follow through.
HEALTH
Everett, WA
Health
Local
Washington Health
City
Everett, WA
City
Home, WA
HeraldNet

Vaxxed and sanitized, Santa is no longer behind plexiglass

LYNNWOOD — Santa is in town, vaxxed and camera-ready. Unlike a year ago, there aren’t plexiglass barriers between the man in the red suit and his admirers. Santas will sanitized, based on safety guidelines. At Alderwood mall, kids have the option of sitting on Santa’s lap, said Jerry Irwin, mall...
LYNNWOOD, WA
WTVW

Staying accountable: Exercise and self-care

It’s a well known fact that regular exercise has many positive effects for your brain and body. But you don’t have to be a professional athlete or even a gym regular to feel the benefits. Dr. Frates, clinical assistant professor at Harvard Medical School provides a framework that helps make...
WORKOUTS
HGTV

Decluttering for Self Care

Need a pep talk to kick-start your next organization spree? Find out the mental health effects of mess and 10 research-backed ways tackling your physical space can yield wellness benefits.
MENTAL HEALTH
HeraldNet

Comment: Exceptions may be key to kids’ covid vaccine mandate

Coronavirus vaccines for children have just rolled out, but as some parents rejoice, others are bracing for a fight should school vaccination mandates follow. Vaccine mandates have a long history, stretching back to the smallpox epidemics of the 19th century. But the vast majority of school vaccine mandates are more recent, dating back to the 1960s and ’70s. And battles over their terms were common then, too. The key to winning legislative approval, in many cases, was broad exemption clauses. The story of California’s 1960s polio vaccine mandate shows why; and reminds us that just as a vaccine is tailored to its target disease, successful mandates require tailoring too.
PUBLIC HEALTH
HeraldNet

Focus on the positives when giving thanks this season

Thanksgiving is one of my favorite holidays. Sadly, much of my family lives far away (all on the East Coast), so we don’t spend many Thanksgiving holidays together. We do celebrate it with our oldest daughter and her family who lived in California and now in Seattle. I like to go around the table and ask each person to share what they feel thankful for during the last year. Our family expects this ritual and comes prepared to reveal what they appreciate about their lives. I love to hear what each person is grateful for and to think about the things for which I’m thankful.
EVERETT, WA
ABC Action News

The Gift of Self Care

The gift of self-care is a fun way to spoil the ones you love – or even yourself! Beauty & Wellness Expert Grace Gold joined us to share with her top picks of the season. -Strivectin Skin Tightening, $89, Strivectin.com, Sephora, Ulta.com. -Bath & Body Works 3-Wick Candles, bathandbodyworks.com. -Jane...
SKIN CARE
HeraldNet

Letter of thanks: For family, friends and the beach

I’m thankful for my supportive family: my loving husband, beautiful daughter, brave son and their spouses and children. I’m thankful for friends to drink coffee with. And soon I will be thankful for the sound of the waves at the beach that soothe my soul. Nancy McCarty. Lake Stevens. Talk...
EVERETT, WA
EatThis

The #1 Worst Drink for Your Liver, New Study Says

Maybe you intuitively understand that because the liver filters toxins from your body, it's essential to keep this important organ healthy. And often, when we talk about liver damage, the first thing that comes to mind is alcohol. However, new research reveals an entirely different category of drink is what commonly harms the liver… and unlike alcohol, there's no minimum required age for this type of beverage.
HEALTH
spring.org.uk

The Familiar Drink That Lowers Blood Pressure

People do not get enough of this in their diet. A glass of orange juice a day can help to lower blood pressure, studies find. Orange juice is rich in potassium, which has a powerful effect in lowering blood pressure. Bananas, green leafy vegetables, avocados and beans are also high...
NUTRITION
EatThis

Doctors Say "Do Not" Do This After Your COVID Booster

The arrival of COVID booster shots can give many of us peace of mind that our immune systems are bolstered against COVID-19 this winter. The colder months are a time when viruses of any kind spread more readily because more people gather indoors. But a booster shot isn't a license to be totally carefree. To ensure your booster shot's optimal effectiveness, these are five things you should never do after receiving a booster. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

People who wake up, smoke and return to sleep may need mental health support to quit

Many cigarette smokers wake in the night, smoke, and then return to sleep. Prior research has linked this behavior to smoking a higher number of cigarettes each day and to a higher likelihood of failing when trying to quit smoking. In recent years, some researchers began to propose that waking to smoke is a symptom of nicotine dependence. New research from Penn State, however, suggests that waking in the night is more likely the result of stress than nicotine addiction.
MENTAL HEALTH

