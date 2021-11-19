ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

The Wrestling World Reacts To The Latest Round Of WWE Releases

By Ryan Clark
ewrestlingnews.com
 6 days ago

As we reported on Thursday night here on eWn, WWE released John Morrison, Hit Row, Tegan Knox, Drake Maverick, Jaxson Ryker, and Shane Thorne due to “budget cuts.”. Following the releases, Mickie James, Matt Hardy, Ricochet, Santana, Rhea Ripley, Mia Yim, Cassie Lee, and others took to Twitter to...

www.ewrestlingnews.com

Related
wrestlingrumors.net

WWE Tried To Bring In A Former Impact Wrestling Champion

It’s not for everyone. While it might not be the most popular at times, there is no denying that WWE is the biggest wrestling promotion in the world. The promotion is still the end goal for a lot of wrestlers, with several of them working as hard as they can to make it to the big leagues. That is not the case for everyone though, and that was the case with a fairly prominent name from outside the company.
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Fans Shouted The R-Word At Cody Rhodes During AEW Dynamite Main Event

Cody Rhodes is the EVP of AEW and has remained a babyface in the company since the very beginning. Rhodes‘ is one of the top stars in the company, as he has competed in several memorable matches and praise-worthy segments over the years. Rhodes continues to get polarizing reactions no matter what he does as well.
WWE
ClutchPoints

Bruce Buffer’s net worth in 2021

Bruce Buffer is known to be the “Veteran Voice of the Octagon”. He is the official Octagon announcer for the UFC and is the half brother of the famous boxing and professional wrestling ring announcer, Michael Buffer. In this article, we’ll take a look at Bruce Buffer’s net worth in 2021.
MALIBU, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mickie James
Person
Lince Dorado
Person
Mia Yim
Person
Matt Hardy
Person
Jaxson Ryker
Person
Rhea Ripley
Person
Scarlett Bordeaux
Person
Drake Maverick
wrestlingrumors.net

Released WWE Star Makes Surprise Debut, Attacks Former World Champion

Welcome to your new home. The biggest WWE story of the year has been the company’s enormous amount of releases, as all kinds of wrestlers have been let go. This has included stars from the main roster, with legends and rookies being released. NXT has certainly not been immune either, but now we know where one of those released stars has found a new home.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Enzo Amore Reacts To Nia Jax’s WWE Release

WWE released a total of 18 Superstars last week, and there were some surprising names on the list including former Raw Women’s Champion Nia Jax. The recent releases have been a very hot topic recently, but Jax decided to poke fun at her own release when she posted a video of Shayna Baszler dragging her around backstage along with the following caption:
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Wrestling Legend Teases Surprising Return At WWE Survivor Series

Welcome back? Wrestling has come a long way in the last several years and a lot of those changes are not going to be changing anytime soon. Some of these are more popular than others, as there are some which can cause wrestlers a lot of trouble. One such wrestler got in trouble for something that took place a long time ago, but we might be seeing him again pretty soon.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pro Wrestling#Combat#Hfo
wrestlingrumors.net

WRESTLING RUMORS: WWE TV Show May Be Returning To TV-14

Like the old days? NXT has been changed in a big way over the last few months and that very well may continue to be the case. The roster is almost unrecognizable since its relaunch in September and there is nothing to suggest that WWE is done shaking it up. However, we might even be in for another huge shakeup, which some fans have been wanting to see for a long time now.
WWE
Wrestling World

Damian Priest analyzes WWE releases

In recent months, but also over the last few years, WWE has devoted a lot to doing some big "cleanups" of its roster, firing many athletes it no longer considered necessary on its rosters, including big names from the top of the league card of the Stamford company, such as Bray Wyatt, Braun Strowman, Lana, Nia Jax, Aleister Black, Rusev and many others.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Try Again? Retired WWE Star Wants To Wrestle Again

One more run? There have been so many wrestlers to work for WWE over the years that it is almost impossible to remember them all. Some of them make more of an impact than others, but some wind up sticking around even after their in-ring careers end. On rare occasions, you see someone who makes a surprising return though, and that might be the case again.
WWE
worldboxingnews.net

Boxing’s most controversial heavyweight closing in on shocking return

Boxing’s most controversial heavyweight fighter will soon be gracing a ring again despite calls for the former contender to get banned for life. Jarrell Miller stood on top of the world in 2019 when about to challenge Anthony Joshua for the unified heavyweight crown. Many believe that on June 1st of that year at Madison Square Garden in New York, the ‘Big Baby’ would have gotten crowned heavyweight champion of the world – if he’d done things the right way.
COMBAT SPORTS
New York Post

John Morrison headlines another round of WWE cuts

WWE’s year-long restructuring has continued with another round of talent cuts. John Morrison, Top Dolla, Ashante Adonis, Isaiah Swerve Scott, Tegan Nox, Drake Maverick, Shane Thorne and Jaxson Ryker are the latest names to be let go from the company. The news was first reported by Sean Ross Sapp of...
WWE
Wrestling World

Bray Wyatt has been advertised to appear at...

Bray Wyatt was released by WWE in July 2021, news that obviously left the entire WWE Universe and not just completely shocked, with such a brilliant mind that she was ousted from the biggest company in the business. It appears his first post-WWE appearance has been revealed. The official Wrestlecon...
WWE
Wrestling World

Some former WWE superstars react to releases

As reported recently, WWE released eight other athletes from the main roster, in the Italian night, with eight WWE Superstars who are no longer so part of the main roster of the McMahon company, due to a budget cut policy. which seems to be slipping out of the hands of...
WWE
ComicBook

Eric Bischoff Gives an Update on Hulk Hogan's Health Status

Hulk Hogan's health struggles has been a topic of concern for wrestling fans over the past few weeks. It started when Brooke Hogan, Hulk's daughter, was on Hollywood Raw and confirmed the WWE Hall of Famer had recently undergone his 25th surgery in the past decade, saying, "So he's had both shoulders scoped and he had his whole bicep and everything tied up in his shoulder last year. That was a disaster, and he got MRSA, so that was like a big thing and we had to go back in and undo it and that was a ton of physical therapy. He's had both of his knees replaced, multiple times, I think twice on both. He's had his hips done. He's had his elbows scoped."
WWE
Paste Magazine

Predicting the Next WWE Releases

Last night WWE released eight wrestlers from their contracts. Exactly two weeks earlier, shortly after WWE touted better-than-expected performance on a quarterly earnings call, the company released 18 wrestlers. Those were just the latest of several rounds of roster cuts so far in 2021, with 80 wrestlers losing their job throughout the year. That comes on the heels of over 50 wrestlers being released last year, during the height of the pandemic. WWE executives cite “budget cuts,” despite the company seeing record profits since the start of 2020. Various factors have played into the releases; some unhappy wrestlers requested a release, others were cut as part of a larger movement within the company towards younger and more physically imposing wrestlers, while a few were justifiably let go in the wake of sexual misconduct allegations. Still, this is the longest sustained period of bloodletting in WWE’s recent history, and represents an about-face from the company’s recent attempts to hoard talent and keep them away from other promotions. Some wrestlers were let go less than a year after signing with the company; some were fired in the middle of storylines, or shortly after making their debut on the main roster. More than one set of romantic partners lost both their jobs, and some wrestlers were laid off within months or even weeks of relocating to the Orlando area by the company’s request. From the outside, there’s not much rhyme or reason to the releases; some of the company’s most popular stars were cut alongside relatively new wrestlers who seemed like can’t-miss superstars and fresh recruits who never even made it to TV. In short, it’s an incredibly turbulent time for the WWE roster, with WWE’s moves baffling both outside observers and, often, the wrestlers themselves.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Impact Wrestling Results (11/25/2021)

Here are the results for the episode of Impact Wrestling airing November 25th, 2021. Check the link if you missed the previous episode here: November 18th. Impact Wrestling Results (11/25/2021) We start with Wrestle House 2 and Father James Mitchell narrates an intro. It’s going to get chilling on tonight’s...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Former WWE Superstar Spotted At Recent Impact Wrestling Tapings

Former WWE Superstar Summer Rae was spotted at this week’s Impact Wrestling tapings, according to a report from PWInsder. The report added that there is no word yet on whether she was starting with the company or just visiting. Earlier this year, it was announced that Rae was joining Cornerstone...
WWE

