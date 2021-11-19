ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Check Out The Latest Edition Of ‘What’s NeXT’, Sami Zayn/Corey Graves News

By Ryan Clark
ewrestlingnews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSami Zayn is the featured guest on this week’s “WWE After the Bell with Corey Graves” podcast. You...

www.ewrestlingnews.com

ringsidenews.com

Fans Shouted The R-Word At Cody Rhodes During AEW Dynamite Main Event

Cody Rhodes is the EVP of AEW and has remained a babyface in the company since the very beginning. Rhodes‘ is one of the top stars in the company, as he has competed in several memorable matches and praise-worthy segments over the years. Rhodes continues to get polarizing reactions no matter what he does as well.
WWE
ComicBook

Eric Bischoff Gives an Update on Hulk Hogan's Health Status

Hulk Hogan's health struggles has been a topic of concern for wrestling fans over the past few weeks. It started when Brooke Hogan, Hulk's daughter, was on Hollywood Raw and confirmed the WWE Hall of Famer had recently undergone his 25th surgery in the past decade, saying, "So he's had both shoulders scoped and he had his whole bicep and everything tied up in his shoulder last year. That was a disaster, and he got MRSA, so that was like a big thing and we had to go back in and undo it and that was a ton of physical therapy. He's had both of his knees replaced, multiple times, I think twice on both. He's had his hips done. He's had his elbows scoped."
WWE
iheart.com

Strange Motive Behind Fan Attack On Seth Rollins At 'RAW' Revealed: Report

The fan who attacked WWE superstar Seth Rollins during the live broadcast of RAW from Barclays Center on Monday (November 22) night was reportedly catfished and scammed by an account posing as the wrestler prior to the incident, according to Fightful.com's Sean Ross Sapp. "The guy who attacked Seth Rollins...
WWE
Wrestling World

Bray Wyatt has been advertised to appear at...

Bray Wyatt was released by WWE in July 2021, news that obviously left the entire WWE Universe and not just completely shocked, with such a brilliant mind that she was ousted from the biggest company in the business. It appears his first post-WWE appearance has been revealed. The official Wrestlecon...
WWE
Kacy Catanzaro
Kayden Carter
Jeff Hardy
Sami Zayn
Corey Graves
Fightful

Sami Zayn Loses His Spot On SmackDown's Survivor Series Team On 11/12 WWE SmackDown

A change has been made to the Men's SmackDown Survivor Series team. On the November 12 episode of WWE SmackDown, Sami Zayn was caught by Jeff Hardy practicing a motivational speech in the locker room mirror. Embarassed, Sami went to WWE Official Adam Pearce and demanded Jeff be removed from the team. Pearce did not appreciate Sami's words and, instead, booked a match between Zayn and Hardy with the loser losing their spot on Team SmackDown at Survivor Series.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Ric Flair Says Promoter Wants To Book Him In A Match Against AEW Star

Ric Flair was asked about working another match during the latest episode of his podcast. This is where he noted that there is a promoter who wants him to wrestle AEW star Sammy Guevara in Israel. “Yea. listen. It’s funny you brought that up because there’s a promoter in Israel...
WWE
ComicBook

WWE's Sami Zayn Recaps Hilarious Encounter With The Spice Girls' Mel B

Most of WWE's roster has been overseas recently on the latest WWE European Tour, which ended on Wednesday with a live event in Manchester, England. SmackDown star Sami Zayn apparently had an encounter with The Spice Girls' Mel B (aka Scary Spice), who was none too impressed by the former Intercontinental Champion. He tweeted out on Wednesday afternoon, "Scary Spice just called me a p—."
WWE
Wrestling World

Smackdown: Sami Zayn becomes a mystery

Sami Zayn is framed backstage rehearsing in the mirror pretending to talk to Team SmackDown for the Survivor Series making a motivational speech as if he were the captain, while Jeff Hardy is there beside him without realizing it and then tells him that the speech sucked. Shortly after, still...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Corey Graves Fuels Rumors On Possibly Coming Out Of Retirement To Wrestle

WWE RAW announcer Corey Graves fueled the rumor mill today with comments on wanting to get back in the ring. Graves took to Twitter this afternoon and wrote, “I kinda wanna wrestle again.”. This comes after Graves briefly won the WWE 24/7 Title on this week’s RAW, in a ringside...
WWE
411mania.com

Corey Graves Says He ‘Kinda’ Wants to Wrestle Again

Corey Graves seems to be feeling the itch to get in the ring again, noting that he wants to wrestle again. The WWE announcer posted to Twitter on Friday to make note of his desire, the latest in a few tweets he’s made this year suggesting that he doesn’t feel he’s doing what he’s meant to do.
WWE
Wrestling World

Corey Graves may be considering a return to the wrestling rings

In recent years, several WWE athletes have had to retire due to insurmountable physical problems, which unfortunately ended their careers overnight. In different situations and different contexts, in fact, we have seen talents of the caliber of Paige, Tyson Kidd, Daniel Bryan and Edge (who, later back returned to action) and even Corey Graves retire.
WWE
FanSided

WWE SmackDown Predictions: Brock Lesnar Will Replace Sami Zayn

WWE SmackDown is heading into WWE Survivor Series 2021 to battle WWE Raw in what has become the anticipated annual brand warfare. However, due to the timing of the draft in the calendar year the lack of brand loyalty has made this PPV meaningless. Not to mention, the lack of stakes has made this PPV underwhelming as well. Despite those booking mishaps and poor long-term planning, will Raw invade SmackDown on the go-home show before Survivor Series? Also, will someone be replaced on the WWE SmackDown Survivor Series teams this week?
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Plans Change Once Again – Sami Zayn & Aliyah Removed From Survivor Series

In yet another classic example of “creative plans change” in WWE, both the men’s and women’s SmackDown Survivor Series teams were once again switched up. WWE took to Twitter last weekend and revealed the official teams, but each week one or more of the originally announced names are being removed as Vince McMahon changes his mind.
WWE
411mania.com

Various News: Xavier Woods Comments On G4 Return and Takes Part In Launch Spectacular Event, Carmella and Corey Graves Answer Questions, Lineup for Tonight’s MLW Fusion: Alpha

– G4 recently returned and Xavier Woods took part in the ‘Catastrophic Launch Spectacular’, which you can see below. Woods also commented on being part of the new version of the network. He wrote on Twitter: “I’ve never in my life have been in a work environment where literally everyone from top to bottom has nothing but good intentions and wants everyone around them to succeed. @g4tv is incredible and I cannot express how happy it makes me to be a part of this story. Thank you.”
ewrestlingnews.com

Brian Cage’s Wife Melissa Santos Wants AEW To ‘Use Him Already’

Melissa Santos addressed her past comments she made about AEW misusing her husband Brian Cage during an appearance on Chris Van Vliet’s podcast. She also confirmed that her comments got Cage heat in AEW. “I’m his wife, right? And I’m spicy. I’m not gonna be like, ‘Well I really wish...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Sami Zayn Details Encounter With Scary Spice At WWE Live Event

During the latest episode of WWE After the Bell with Corey Graves, Sami Zayn joined the show to talk about his interaction at a WWE Live Event in the UK with Scary Spice (aka Melanie Brown) of the Spice Girls. Zayn took to Twitter and stated that she called him a p***y while he was outside of the ring. The former Intercontinental Champion said he asked for an apology but still has yet to receive one.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Sami Zayn Questions If Goldberg Would Have The Same Success In WWE Today

On the latest episode of the WWE After the Bell Podcast with Corey Graves, Sami Zayn joined the show to talk about the differences between today’s era of wrestling and the infamous Attitude Era in the 90s. Zayn shared that he doesn’t think either era would have thrived in each other’s time, stating the key differences between the landscapes of the business. The 37-year-old used a superstar from the 90s to explain his comparison, stating that this WWE Hall of Famer wouldn’t have thrived if he debuted today.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Insane Clown Posse Discuss Getting In Trouble For Doing A Moonsault, More

During a recent appearance on the “WWE After the Bell with Corey Graves” podcast, The Insane Clown Posse commented on their time in WWE and WCW during the Monday Night Wars, getting in trouble for doing a moonsault, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:
WWE

