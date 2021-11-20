ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile County, AL

MPD: Woman shot while driving on I-10 Friday night

By Chad Petri
 5 days ago

UPDATE(11/20/21 10:47 AM) — A woman is recovering after being shot while driving on I-10 Friday night. Mobile Police say the victim was driving west on I-10 near Texas Street when someone fired multiple shots into the passenger side of her vehicle. One bullet entered her right leg and then traveled through to her left leg.

The victim also had her young son in the car but he was unhurt. Police responded to the Ryder Truck rental location on Perimeter Road, about three miles away from the I-10/Texas Street interchange. The victim was taken to a hospital and treated for what are described as non-life-threatening injuries. Police describe this as an ongoing investigation. There’s no word on who may have done this or why.

Mobile Fire-Rescue responds to fire at Kimberly-Clark Saturday morning

ORIGINAL STORY: MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — Mobile Police are investigating after the report of a shooting on Perimeter Road. That’s near the Brookley Aeroplex at a Ryder Truck depot.

The incident was called into Mobile County 911 at 10:08 Friday night. Few details are available at this time. We’ve reached out to Mobile Police and are waiting to hear back. We don’t know if anyone was hurt or if anyone was charged in this incident.

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

