Public Health

Coronavirus infections soar to new record in Czech Republic

Times Daily
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePRAGUE (AP) — Coronavirus infections rates in the Czech Republic hit a new...

www.timesdaily.com

CNN

World's largest country moves to CDC's highest risk travel category

(CNN) — The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention added Russia to its list of "very high" risk travel destinations this week. On Monday afternoon, the world's largest country by area (covering more than 17 million square kilometers or 6.6 million square miles), moved up to Level 4, the agency's highest risk category. It was previously listed as Level 3, or "high" risk for Covid-19.
WORLD
Benzinga

Jacobs Pockets Two Czech Republic Nuclear Contracts

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE: J) won two new contracts to support the Czech nuclear sector with radioactive waste management services. Financial terms were not disclosed. National utility ČEZ has selected Jacobs' SIAL geopolymer encapsulation technology to safely solidify 250 metric tons of low and intermediate-level radioactive sludge at the...
BUSINESS
abc17news.com

Czech Republic targets unvaccinated with new restrictions

PRAGUE (AP) — The Czech government has approved new coronavirus restrictions that specifically target unvaccinated people amid a record surge of infections. Health Minister Adam Vojtech says that most unvaccinated people will no longer be allowed to show coronavirus test results in order to attend public events, go to bars or restaurants, visit hairdressers, museums and similar or use hotels. Only people who are vaccinated and those who have recently recovered from COVID-19 will remain eligible. The announcement came after the Czech daily tally soared to 22,511 new cases on Tuesday, eclipsing the previous record set Jan. 7 by almost 5,000.
PUBLIC HEALTH
abc17news.com

Dutch ban New Year’s Eve fireworks amid soaring infections

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — New Year’s Eve celebrations will again be muted in the Netherlands after the government banned fireworks on Dec. 31 for the second straight year amid soaring coronavirus infections. The government said Friday that the ban is intended “to prevent, as much as possible, extra strain on health care, law enforcement and first responders.” The number of people treated for fireworks-related injuries dropped by 70% last year. The decline was a welcome relief for Dutch hospitals that already were overburdened treating COVID-19 patients. A financial compensation package will be put in place for fireworks sellers. Firework shows organized by municipalities are not covered by the ban and can go ahead if coronavirus restrictions allow that.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Covid: Czech Republic imposes lockdown on unvaccinated citizens

The Czech Republic has announced an effective lockdown for the unvaccinated, following the examples set by neighbouring Austria and the German region of Bavaria.Under surprise new rules announced on Wednesday, unvaccinated Czechs will not be able to attend public events or enter restaurants, pubs or other services from next week.Only evidence of completed vaccination or previous Covid-19 infection within the last six months will be accepted, putting an end to the era of mass precautionary Covid testing in the country.The change will come into effect from Monday after approval by the government tomorrow. Children under 18 will be exempt from the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
whtc.com

Czech Republic reports record daily rise in COVID-19 cases

PRAGUE (Reuters) – The Czech Republic reported its highest daily rise in new COVID-19 infections on Wednesday, with cases surpassing 25,000 for the first time and putting further strain on hospitals. The country of 10.7 million has the world’s fourth-highest infection rate per capita, according to Our World in Data,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
wincountry.com

Slovakia “intensively” looking at COVID lockdown possibility, PM says

PRAGUE (Reuters) – Slovakia’s Prime Minister Eduard Heger is intensively considering a possible three-week lockdown, like that imposed in Austria, amid a jump in COVID-19 cases, his office said on Monday. The idea has been put forward by the Health Ministry, and Heger said expert opinion would be key in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Times Daily

Germany latest country to pass 100,000 deaths from COVID-19

BERLIN (AP) — Official figures released Thursday show Germany has become the latest country to surpass 100,000 deaths from COVID-19 since the pandemic began. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Times Daily

EU regulator authorizes Pfizer's COVID vaccine for kids 5-11

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The European Union's drug regulator on Thursday authorized Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine for use on children from 5 to 11 years old, clearing the way for shots to be administered to millions of elementary school pupils amid a new wave of infections sweeping across the continent.
WORLD
Times Daily

EU warns differing virus measures put free travel at risk

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union warned member countries Thursday that they risk undermining the 27-nation bloc’s COVID-19 travel and access certificate system with new restrictions that some are putting in place to try to thwart a surge in cases. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers...
TRAVEL
Times Daily

South African scientists detect new virus variant amid spike

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — A new coronavirus variant has been detected in South Africa that scientists say is a concern because of its high number of mutations and rapid spread among young people in Gauteng, the country's most populous province, Health Minister Joe Phaahla announced Thursday. Support local journalism reporting on...
PUBLIC HEALTH
ABC News

Why are coronavirus cases and hospitalizations on the rise in the US?

With coronavirus infection rates back on the rise, many Americans are wondering why the U.S. is, once again, experiencing surge in cases and hospitalizations, despite widespread vaccinations. The U.S. is now reporting more than 94,000 new COVID-19 cases each day -- up by 47% since late October. And 35 states...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Times Daily

Portugal returns to COVID restrictions despite high jab rate

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Portugal is bringing back some tight pandemic restrictions, less than two months after scrapping most of them when the goal of vaccinating 86% of the population against COVID-19 was reached. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Times Daily

WHO: Vaccine hesitancy persists among Africa health workers

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Africa is seeing a rise in deliveries of vaccine doses to the continent, but only one in four of its health workers has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the World Health Organization regional office said on Thursday. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Times Daily

Bryan Adams tests positive for COVID in Italy

MILAN ` (AP) — Bryan Adams tested positive for COVID-19 upon arrival at Milan’s Malpensa Airport on Thursday, ahead of the unveiling of the 2022 Pirelli calendar that he photographed. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Times Daily

Czech President Zeman back in hospital, now with COVID-19

PRAGUE (AP) — Czech President Milos Zeman was readmitted to hospital late Thursday after he tested positive for COVID-19, just hours after he had been discharged following more than a month’s treatment for an unspecified illness. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Times Daily

Brazilian mayors torn between Carnival and pandemic safety

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Mayors across Brazil are divided on whether to maintain end of year festivities and February’s Carnival, traditionally celebrated lavishly in all four corners of the vast nation, with some fearing that now-low COVID-19 infection rates could roar back. Support local journalism reporting on your community.
PUBLIC HEALTH

