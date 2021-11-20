Coronavirus infections soar to new record in Czech Republic

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — New Year’s Eve celebrations will again be muted in the Netherlands after the government banned fireworks on Dec. 31 for the second straight year amid soaring coronavirus infections. The government said Friday that the ban is intended “to prevent, as much as possible, extra strain on health care, law enforcement and first responders.” The number of people treated for fireworks-related injuries dropped by 70% last year. The decline was a welcome relief for Dutch hospitals that already were overburdened treating COVID-19 patients. A financial compensation package will be put in place for fireworks sellers. Firework shows organized by municipalities are not covered by the ban and can go ahead if coronavirus restrictions allow that.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 6 DAYS AGO