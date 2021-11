Jets center Connor McGovern is at the pivot of the Green & White's solid offensive line that has helped propel the team two 30+ points and 300+ yards in two straight games. "It's been awesome whenever we can put up 300 yards of offense," McGovern told team reporter Eric Allen on the latest installment of the "2-Minute Drill." "Obviously, it doesn't feel as good as winning, but to gel together as an offense, it's feeling really good. The next thing is to gel as a team. When the defense has a good game, we have a good game as well. All three phases are going to come together I think, and it is going to happen this week."

