Britney Spears calls out Christina Aguilera for avoiding questions about conservatorship

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWashington [US], November 20 (ANI): Pop star Britney Spears, who doesn't shy away from speaking her mind, called out fellow singer Christina Aguilera after she dodged a question concerning the end of Spears' 13-year-long conservatorship that gave her father legal control of her life. Spears took to her Instagram...

