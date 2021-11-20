Pastor column: Your walk with God must be intentional

Paul writing to the Thessalonicans, tells them in no uncertain terms exactly how the Lord intends for every child of God to live his life. Notice with me what Paul writes in 1 Thessalonians 5 that we all need to walk intentional today.

We must be intentionally compassionate toward all men. Paul gives us some insight in how we should react to and deal with those who may be at a different stage of spiritual development than others. "And we urge you, brothers and sisters, warn those who are idle and disruptive, encourage the disheartened, help the weak, be patient with everyone” (vs. 14).

Warn the unruly. These people are those who refuse to march in line with the Lord. Comfort the feebleminded. They are easily influenced to give in and to give up. Our duty is to encourage these folk to be strong in the Lord. Support the weak. “Support” literally means “to hold onto, or to cleave to.” Paul is telling us not to let them fall! Be patient toward all men. We are to exercise extreme patience with those in the church so that we do not allow the little problems that are bound to arise throw us off course or bring discord into the fellowship. We are to walk in patience with our fellow believers! We must never be guilty of giving up on each other!

We must be intentional to forgive all men. Paul writes, “Make sure that nobody pays back wrong for wrong, but always strive to do what is good for each other and for everyone else” (vs. 15). Regardless of what someone may do to you, say about to or act toward you, your response is always to be one of forgiveness. We are never to render evil for evil. If someone needs to be taken down a notch or two, that isn't your place — it is the Lord's (Romans 12:19). God's will is forgiveness, regardless of the wrong!

We must be intentional to be in discerning all things. Paul tells us, “Do not quench the Spirit. Do not treat prophecies with contempt but test them all; hold on to what is good” (vs. 19-21). This means that we are to scrutinize them and put them to the test. We are to see how they line up against the Word of God. Every activity, every action, every desire, every goal, every plan, everything in life is to be laid alongside the plumb line of the Word of God. If it doesn't square with this Book, then it isn't right no matter how you and I feel about it.

There are three traits to be active in your life — intentional worship, intentional walk and intentional witness. When they are in place, there will be power in our lives. We will be displaying the characteristics of Christlikeness in our lives. God help us to be intentional every day.

Rev. J. Patrick Street is the lead pastor of Redeemer Church in Marion. He can be reached at coachpatstreet@gmail.com.