ASHLAND MEMORIES: A tell-tale horse

On Sept. 19, 1906, the Ashland Times printed a front-page story about a “certain citizen of this city” under that headline. The article was a cautionary tale about the pitfalls awaiting the unwary husband who might wish to hide some of his activities from his wife in the days of the horse and buggy.

One day Mrs. ------- decided she and a lady friend would enjoy a leisure day out, and she planned a picnic getaway to Fleming Falls, a popular picnic spot midway between Ashland and Mansfield.

She asked her husband to go to the livery stable and hire the same horse which he usually used on his own business trips to Mansfield. Presumably her husband had expressed satisfaction with the carriage-pulling skills of this particular horse, and the lady was pleased to hire Mr. Livery Horse.

It was a lovely September day, and the two ladies enjoyed a pleasurable sojourn in the country air. In fact, the trip proved so invigorating that the women decided on the spur of the moment to continue into Mansfield.

Now, if you are familiar with horses, you will know that they are creatures of habit, and once they have traveled a certain route, they will happily retrace their steps the next time. A good example is the milk man whose horse knows the entire route and stops in exactly the right places, without need of direction from his driver.

Anyway, when the two ladies trotted into Mansfield, they noticed that Mr. Livery Horse turned to the side upon going down a street and stopped in front of a certain place of business. The ladies urged him on, but he continued to stop at regular intervals, seemingly in the expectation that he was doing what his driver wished.

Every place the horse stopped happened to be a saloon

It did not take the women long to notice that every place the horse stopped happened to be a saloon — a “gilded den of iniquity,” as the Times put it.

The ladies were completely embarrassed, especially when they noticed the knowing smiles that greeted them at each of the stops along their route. The ladies could not get that horse turned around fast enough. They drove him straight back to Ashland and returned him to the livery.

Their unintended tour of booze joints had unfortunately spoiled the ladies’ lovely outing, but the Times writer noted that it put the husband in a “peculiar predicament” — for he could not provide his wife a satisfactory explanation for “why he went to Mansfield so frequently and always drove the same livery horse.”

It was just the year before that voters made Ashland a dry town and caused all of its saloons to close their doors. That circumstance likely coincided with an increase in Mansfield’s saloon business, and also the frequency of livery horse rentals.

The story of the livery horse reads quite plausibly as a morality tale or a subtle editorial by the Times editor. It certainly shows the playful side of the newspaper professionals who wrote more than a century ago.