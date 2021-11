Guanyu Zhou is set to become Formula 1’s first-ever Chinese driver.The 22-year-old will replace Antonio Giovinazzi in Alfa Romeo’s second seat alongside Mercedes’ Valtteri Bottas in a new-look line-up for next season.Here’s everything you need to know:What is Zhou’s background?Shanghai-born Zhou was part of Ferrari’s young driver programme between 2014 and 2018 before switching to Renault in 2019 where he has been test driver for the last two years.At this year’s Austrian Grand Prix, Zhou made his F1 debut during a practice session for Alpine, becoming only the second Chinese driver to participate in a race weekend, after Ma Qinghua.He is currently second in...

MOTORSPORTS ・ 7 DAYS AGO