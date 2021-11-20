Photos of missing Chinese tennis star posted online

Chinese state media released an email they claim to be written by missing tennis star Peng Shuai, who has not been seen or heard from in days. Peng, a former doubles champion, accused former Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli of coercing her into sex several years ago in a Nov. 2 post on Weibo. The post was taken down within 30 minutes and Peng was met with blanket censorship by the Chinese government.

TENNIS ・ 7 DAYS AGO