ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Photos of missing Chinese tennis star posted online

Times Daily
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEIJING (AP) — An employee of Chinese state TV has posted photos of missing tennis...

www.timesdaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
Shore News Network

Chinese State Media Release Email They Claim Is From Missing Tennis Star Peng Shuai

Chinese state media released an email they claim to be written by missing tennis star Peng Shuai, who has not been seen or heard from in days. Peng, a former doubles champion, accused former Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli of coercing her into sex several years ago in a Nov. 2 post on Weibo. The post was taken down within 30 minutes and Peng was met with blanket censorship by the Chinese government.
TENNIS
The Week

IOC says its president video-chatted with missing Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai, raising more questions

China worked hard this weekend to convince the world that tennis player Peng Shuai is fine, despite concerns she hasn't been seen in the three weeks since she publicly accused a high-ranking Chinese government official of sexual assault. The International Olympic Committee got involved Sunday, saying IOC president Thomas Bach had spoken with Peng for half an hour and releasing a still photo of their video chat.
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beijing#Chinese#Ap#Digital Subscription
Yardbarker

Gerard Pique joins the campaign asking where missing Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai is

Peng is one of the biggest sports stars in China and hasn’t been seen in two weeks according to The Journal , not since she made allegations that former-vice premier of the Chinese Communist Party Zhang Gaoli coerced her into sex during a long-time on-and-off relationship. Tennis stars like Naomi Osaka and Novak Djokovic have spoken out in disbelief that she’s still missing.
TENNIS
Times Daily

Afghan girl from famous cover portrait is evacuated to Italy

ROME (AP) — National Geographic magazine’s famed green-eyed “Afghan Girl” has arrived in Italy as part of the West’s evacuation of Afghans following the Taliban takeover of the country, the Italian government said Thursday. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After...
EUROPE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
China
NewsBreak
Sports
TMZ.com

Missing Chinese Tennis Star Peng Shuai Seen in Public, Skeptics Uncertain

Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai has resurfaced -- so it appears -- after being MIA for weeks. Peng was front and center at a Beijing tennis tournament Sunday ... an event sponsored by the China Open. The 35-year-old former doubles champ is wearing a dark blue blazer as she poses...
TENNIS
Times Daily

Germany latest country to pass 100,000 deaths from COVID-19

BERLIN (AP) — Official figures released Thursday show Germany has become the latest country to surpass 100,000 deaths from COVID-19 since the pandemic began. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Times Daily

Lifting obstacles: France helps women report abuse to police

PARIS (AP) — France is launching a new process for women to formally report domestic violence and sexual and other abuse, circumventing police stations where many victims feel uncomfortable filing such complaints. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Times Daily

Chinese fashion photographer in Dior controversy apologizes

HONG KONG (AP) — A renowned Chinese fashion photographer has apologized for her past work after online critics called it insulting to the Chinese people and fashion house Dior removed one of her photos from a show in Shanghai. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Times Daily

Philippines rejects China's demand to remove ship from shoal

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The Philippines' defense chief rejected on Thursday China’s renewed demand that it remove its outpost on a disputed South China Sea shoal and said Chinese coast guard ships should leave the area and stop blocking Manila’s supply boats. Support local journalism reporting on your community. *...
CHINA
Times Daily

Bryan Adams tests positive for COVID in Italy

MILAN ` (AP) — Bryan Adams tested positive for COVID-19 upon arrival at Milan’s Malpensa Airport on Thursday, ahead of the unveiling of the 2022 Pirelli calendar that he photographed. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Times Daily

Portugal returns to COVID restrictions despite high jab rate

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Portugal is bringing back some tight pandemic restrictions, less than two months after scrapping most of them when the goal of vaccinating 86% of the population against COVID-19 was reached. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After...
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheConversationCanada

#WhereisPengShuai: Totalitarianism, violence against women and an overdue Olympic boycott?

Content warning: This article contains mention of sexual assault and rape. On Nov. 2, 2021, Chinese tennis pro Peng Shuai took to Weibo — a Chinese microblogging site — to recount her alleged sexual assault at the hands of high-ranking Chinese Communist Party (CCP) member and former vice premier of China, Zhang Gaoli. The post was removed after about 20 minutes and Peng’s account was suspended. After an international outcry, Chinese state media released what they claim was an email from Peng to Women’s Tennis Association CEO Steve Simon, but the note’s authenticity was questioned. China Global Television Network, the state’s international media platform,...
SPORTS
Times Daily

Channel deaths fuel UK-France tensions over migrant boats

LONDON (AP) — The deaths of at least 27 people in the English Channel is fueling tensions between the U.K. and France over how to stop migrants from crossing the world’s busiest shipping route in small boats. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital...
U.K.
Times Daily

Ymer brothers help Sweden stun Canada in Davis Cup Finals

MADRID (AP) — Before any matches were played, Elias Ymer didn’t hesitate to say Sweden could succeed at the Davis Cup Finals despite being one of the lowest-ranked nations in the competition. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial...
TENNIS
Times Daily

Brazilian mayors torn between Carnival and pandemic safety

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Mayors across Brazil are divided on whether to maintain end of year festivities and February’s Carnival, traditionally celebrated lavishly in all four corners of the vast nation, with some fearing that now-low COVID-19 infection rates could roar back. Support local journalism reporting on your community.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy