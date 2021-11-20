Column: Boxers young, old fight it out at state amateur event

Let me start this out by saying that I am not in full panic mode about Ohio State’s defense because of anything I saw in the Purdue game. To be honest, I was never fully in on this being a particularly strong unit overall, but I don’t think it really has to be anything more than average to win games — at least in the regular season — with how good the offense should be week in and week out. But can the Buckeyes win a national title with the way their defense is currently constructed? Well, probably not.

OHIO STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO