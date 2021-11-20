Column: Boxers young, old fight it out at state amateur event

High school shop students build tiny homes to help foster kids have a place of their own. Cincinnati’s next boxing superstar is a 13-year-old girl who spars with the boys. Cincinnati’s next boxing superstar is a 13-year-old girl who spars with the boys. Marine injured in Kabul Airport attack speaks...
FORT COLLINS, Colo. - The Fresno State volleyball team fell in straight sets at Colorado State on Saturday afternoon at Moby Arena. Fresno State (11-13, 7-9 MW) fell 23-25, 22-25, 23-25 to Colorado State (17-8, 13-3 MW). How It Happened. The 'Dogs battled tough in the opening set falling behind...
Bryce Young entered the weekend as Vegas’ Heisman Trophy betting favorite. With a record performance Saturday afternoon, he may have lapped the field. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew...
FARGO, N.D. — The debut fight card for Captains Fight Club featured three athletes with ties to the Twin Towns Area, three fighters taken to the hospital and a number of knockouts at the Avalon Events Center Friday, Nov. 19. The event provided quality combat in a region starving for mixed martial arts promotions.
Cincinnati we have another boxing superstar. This time it’s a 13-year-old girl. via Fox19 For the most part, Kashia “Special K” Collins lets her right hook do the talking—and it’s plenty loud. Pink gloves and all. “She’s got a right hand that’s second to none,” said Collins’ trainer, Mike Stafford. “For a girl, that’s extremely […]
Let me start this out by saying that I am not in full panic mode about Ohio State’s defense because of anything I saw in the Purdue game. To be honest, I was never fully in on this being a particularly strong unit overall, but I don’t think it really has to be anything more than average to win games — at least in the regular season — with how good the offense should be week in and week out. But can the Buckeyes win a national title with the way their defense is currently constructed? Well, probably not.
Erie native Anthony Bizzarro's second professional boxing match turned out much like the first one as the 21-year-old scored a unanimous decision victory on Tuesday night.
Bizzarro defeated Darius Doaks (0-3) of Chambersburg in four rounds of lightweight action during Tuesday Night Fights, presented by Bizzarro Boxing and MMA Promotions, at the Bayfront Convention Center. He had made his debut with a four-round win at the Bayfront Brawl 10 in August.
...
Alejandro Fierro of Mexico and Xiaowen Yin of China took home men's and women's titles Wednesday afternoon at the Sunshine State Amateur held at the El Campeon Golf Course in Howey-in-the-Hills, Fla. Fierro, a native of Merida, Mexico who attends nearby International Junior Golf Academy at Bishops Gate, finished the...
Comments / 0