Letter to the Editor

No innovation seen in new charter school venture

As a defender of public education, I find it necessary to address some of the claims and assertions made in the Oct. 14, 2021 article about former Barnstable Schools Superintendent Meg Mayo-Brown.

For starters, Mayo-Brown’s contract was not renewed. Her leadership of the district — at least at the cost it was to the community — was not endorsed by the school committee.

Pivoting her career to the privately run, publicly funded charter school industry is her prerogative. However, when the story transitions from Mayo-Brown’s dubious departure from the district to her new venture, it becomes a booster piece for the charter school she is trying to open in New Bedford.

Officials in New Bedford and Fall River have already voiced their opposition to the opening of a 700-seat charter school in their region; charters drain money away from district public schools, a main reason that voters in Massachusetts overwhelmingly opposed a proposed expansion of charter schools in 2016.

And the flowery claims by the charter industry spokesman also need checking. Overwhelmingly, charter schools do not collaborate with their district counterparts. Charter schools also do not retain their educators; state data show that New Heights in Brockton, which Mayo-Brown says her school shall be modeled after, lost 50% of its educators over the past year.

Furthermore, both New Bedford and Fall River public high schools already offer early college programs, making it possible for students to earn college credits at no cost to them. There simply is no innovation at Mayo-Brown’s proposed Innovators charter.

Emma Hein, Marstons Mills